Belarus has been threatened with fresh UK sanctions after its “hijacking” of a flight to seize a dissident journalist, but outraged MPs say tougher action is needed.

Ahead of talks with EU leaders on a joint response, the foreign secretary Dominic Raab toughened his stance, condemning the “outlandish action” and putting “further sanctions” on the table.

But he was urged to go further – by summoning the Belarus ambassador and by suspending all flights over the rogue country, to prevent a repeat of the incident.

The calls came after Roman Protasevich was arrested and accused of organising protests against President Alexander Lukashenko. He could face the death sentence.

Tom Tugendhat, the Conservative chair of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, demanded “very strict” sanctions be imposed on the Lukashenko regime, an ally of Vladimir Putin.

And he warned: “In 2014 the Russian government – the closest ally of Lukashenko’s regime in Belarus – shot down a Malaysian aircraft and killed over 200 Dutch tourists.

“These are not idle threats. These are very real threats from a government whose allies and friends have done exactly that only a few years ago.”

Lisa Nandy, the shadow foreign secretary, also speaking to Times Radio, said the UK should consider blocking flights from Belavia Belarusian Airlines over the “appalling” incident.

“If I were the foreign secretary today, I would be demanding that the ambassador comes to see me in order to demand the release of Roman Protasevich,” Ms Nandy said.

“There has got to be repercussions for this because it tears up the international rules. It just simply cannot be allowed to stand,” she said.

The Ryanair plane, carrying 171 passengers from Greece to Lithuania, was close to its destination, when Belarusian air traffic control warned its crew there had been a report of a bomb on board.

The pilot of a MiG-29, ordered to intercept the airliner, signalled it should land in Minsk – allowing Mr Protasevich, a 26-year-old opposition journalist, to be snatched by state security service officers.

In a statement, Mr Raab said: “The UK condemns yesterday’s actions by the Belarusian authorities, who arrested journalist Roman Protasevich on the basis of a ruse, having forced his flight to land in Minsk.

“Mr Lukashenko must be held to account for his outlandish actions. The UK calls for the immediate release of Mr Protasevich and other political prisoners held in Belarus.

“The UK is working with our allies on a coordinated response, including further sanctions.”

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary branded the incident “state-sponsored hijacking” and claimed agents from Russia’s KGB were also on board the flight – as did the Irish government.

“We believe there was also some KGB agents offloaded from the aircraft as well,” said Simon Coveney, Ireland’s foreign affairs minister.

“The EU has to give a very clear response to this, otherwise we’re giving all the wrong signals.”