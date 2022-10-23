Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The UK’s defence secretary Ben Wallace has refuted claims from Moscow that Ukraine plans to use a “dirty bomb”, in a phone call with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu.

Mr Shoigu held a flurry of calls with Nato counterparts in the United States, France and Turkey on Sunday. His ministry said he had told them of Russian concerns that Kyiv was plotting to detonate a device laced with radioactive material.

In his call with Mr Wallace, the Russian defence secretary claimed that the West was facilitating these actions to escalate Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine, Britain’s Ministry of Defence said.

Mr Wallace refuted the claims and cautioned that such allegations should not be used as a pretext for greater escalation, in an exchange requested by Moscow and described as “professional and respectful” on both sides, according to the defence ministry.

He reiterated to Mr Shoigu the UK’s desire to de-escalate the conflict and said that Britain “stands ready to assist” Ukraine and Russia in seeking a resolution to the nearly eight-month war, the ministry said.

Alongside reports of the diplomatic exchanges, Russian news outlets carried a claim – without evidence – that the creation of a “dirty bomb” was in its final stages, and that Kyiv was receiving nuclear components from British specialists.

The calls offer a level of reassurance that Russia and Nato members are actively maintaining channels of communication at a time of rising international concern about a possible nuclear escalation, after Mr Putin raised the spectre of such a response as he sought to illegally annexe four Ukrainian regions last month.

The Russian president – reeling from a series of dramatic Ukrainian counteroffensives – had threatened that Moscow would resort to nuclear weapons if necessary to defend its “territorial integrity”, seeking to include the Ukrainian regions of Donestk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson within that bracket.

Following their call on Sunday, Moscow’s defence ministry said Mr Shoigu had warned France’s Sebastien Lecornu that the situation in Ukraine was “rapidly deteriorating” and was “trending towards further uncontrolled escalation”.

Mr Lecornu said after the call that he had reaffirmed France’s desire for a peaceful resolution to the war and that Paris refused to be drawn into any form of escalation.

Ukrainian military efforts in the south continued at pace this weekend, and Russian-backed authorities in the regional capital of Kherson urged residents to flee as they braced for a final push by Kyiv to retake the city seized by Mr Putin’s troops at the outset of the war.

A local resident works to extinguish a fire after shelling in the Donbas town of Bakhmut on Sunday (Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP via Getty Images)

As Russia was claimed to be withdrawing its officers from the city and leaving newly mobilised, inexperienced forces on the far side of the Dnipro River to delay the Ukrainian advance, Mr Shoigu held his first phone call with US defence secretary Lloyd Austin since May.

A top Russian diplomat was quoted after Friday’s call as saying that “misunderstandings must be cleared up so that there are no accidents”.

Following a second call between the pair in three days, the White House’s national security council said on Sunday that it rejected Shoigu’s false allegations that Ukraine is preparing to use a dirty bomb on its own territory, adding: “The world would see through any attempt to use this allegation as a pretext for escalation.”

Mykhailo Podolyak, a top aide to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, also dismissed Mr Shoigu’s claims as an “absolute and quite predictable absurdity from those who believe that they blatantly lie and make people believe in that”.

Last week, Nato launched its annual nuclear deterrence exercise – planned since before Mr Putin’s invasion of Ukraine – involving training flights over the UK, North Sea and Belgium.

The alliance has said it expects Russia will also soon hold drills to test the readiness of its own nuclear forces.

Additional reporting by Reuters