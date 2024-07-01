Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Amid the national fallout from the betting scandal, three local party campaigns have been left without candidates, with many constituents now wondering who to support.

As it’s too late to change the ballot papers, suspended candidates will still be listed with the party names while investigations by the Gambling Commission are carried out.

As The Independent has found out, their campaigns have come to a halt, meaning significant implications not just for the party they represented but also for others vying for the now-undecided voters.

Conservative Party support has been withdrawn for Laura Saunders (Bristol North West), and Craig Williams (Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr).

And Labour’s Kevin Craig (Central Suffolk and North Ipswich) is no longer standing as a party candidate.

If elected, they will sit as independent MPs, unless the parties restore their support following the watchdog’s inquiries.

(From left to bottom right) Craig Williams and Laura Saunders had the support of the Tory Party withdrawn, and Kevin Craig lost the backing of Labour ( PA/Supplied/YouTube )

Bristol North West

In Bristol, where Labour, Greens and the Lib Dems dominate the political landscape, the leafy suburb of Stoke Bishop pops up like a blue island on the north-western fringe.

When the Conservative party suffered a crushing defeat at the local elections in May, the two Tory councillors in this desirable urban village held on – and by some distance.

Bristol North West candidate Laura Saunders, who previously worked at Conservative Campaign HQ, has lost the backing of the Conservative party in the wake of a Gambling Commission investigation ( Laura Saunders/X )

The red wall can only go so far, it seems, but on Tuesday lunchtime last week, the local party suffered a blow.

Ms Saunders is being investigated by the Gambling Commission, along with her husband and party director of campaigns Tony Lee, over alleged betting on the date of the general election and has been suspended.

Any momentum towards closing in on the 5,700 majority held by Labour’s Darren Jones five years ago has come to a halt, and on Friday, the candidate did not show up at a hustings in the village.

“It’s disappointing,” said John Goulandris, who has been a Conservative Stoke Bishop councillor for 14 years and was preparing to deliver party leaflets before the announcement last week.

“We always go into an election optimistic and we knew we had a lot of support in Bristol North West,” he said.

Mr Goulandris described Ms Saunders as a “first-class candidate” who connected with local people on issues important to them, but said the allegations and investigation have impacted her.

Trevor Scantalebury with his partner Rosemary King outside Stoke Lodge Village Hall in Bristol North West where Ms Saunders is set to appear at a hustings event on Friday ( The Independent )

Despite ceasing his campaign in the constituency, he urged people to still vote for her, adding that if she is cleared and elected, she could still sit as a Conservative MP with party support restored.

For some voters, the option has already passed.

Trevor Scantalebury, 82, has already voted for Ms Saunders through a postal vote and said: “It is a sad reflection of the state of politics when something like this happens, whether they are proven guilty or not.”

Stoke Lodge is traditionally a Conservative area with a line of shops including Aimee’s Wine House ( The Independent )

Labour voter Christian Weale believed the Lib Dems could benefit from the Conservative withdrawal of support for its candidate.

“This all makes me really concerned about the lack of accountability in government and how fragile our democratic pillars appear to be now,” he said. “It’s starting to feel like people in power can do anything – and that can trickle down into society, creating division and mistrust.”

Christian Weale believes the Lib Dems could pick up votes as a result of the Conservative Party pulling its support from candidate Laura Saunders ( The Independent )

Reform UK has a candidate for the constituency but the party was not on the lips of locals such as Jo Matthews, 76, who voted Tory last time but has previously also voted Labour.

“I wouldn’t vote for her [Ms Saunders] because of what’s happened - it was the right decision [Mr Sunak to remove party support],” she said.

Also standing in Bristol North West are Caroline Gooch (Lib Dems), Darren Jones (Labour), Scarlett O’Connor (Reform), Mary Page (Green) and Ben Smith (Social Democratic Party).

Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr

“Confusion” is the word that comes up among people in the Welsh constituency which Conservative Craig Williams has held since 2019.

Recent polling suggested Mr Williams, who was a close aide to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, was projected to hold on to the seat with 28 per cent of the vote, above Labour with 25 per cent.

But he is being investigated over a bet placed on a July election, three days before Mr Sunak announced the date, and he has lost his party’s support.

Mr Williams, writing on X, has said he “committed an error of judgement, not an offence”.

At a hustings at Ysgol Bro Hyddgen school last week, there was an empty seat for Mr Williams, as five of the six candidates answered questions from the public.

The Conservatives withdrew their support for Craig Williams after he placed a bet on the date of the election(UK Parliament/PA) ( PA Media )

Tory councillor Gwynfor Thomas, whose ward is Llansantffraid, said that despite Mr Williams’ suspension from the party, there was still support in the area, particularly given his “good track record”.

But he also said there was confusion over voting for Mr Williams, and what it would mean.

“Just speaking to people, they are confused at the moment,” he said. “He’s been a great MP who has balanced life in Westminister with this area very well, people recognise that and still wish to support him.

“I’d say he’ll still receive support. We’ll have to see what happens.”

A man in Welshpool called Paul, who did not want to give his surname, believed Mr Williams would still win the seat. The 69-year-old, who is a member of Reform UK, said it is unlikely his party will take enough of Mr Williams’ vote to win.

“I’m just hoping we can beat Labour,” he said. “But really, there’s alot of confusion locally about it, especially if his name will appear next to the Conservative party on the ballot paper. We don’t know how people will vote, really.”

Also standing in Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr are Steve Witherden (Labour), Elwyn Vaughan (Plaid Cymru), Glyn Preston (Lib Dem), Oliver Lewis (Reform UK) and Jeremy Brignell-Thorp (Green).

Central Suffolk and North Ipswich

After its creation 1997, the constituency was held by the Conservatives until former minister Dan Poulter defected to Labour in April, sending a shock wave across a rural landscape dominated by Tory councillors.

But hopes in Labour HQ of holding onto the seat were dashed when Dr Poulter’s Labour candidate replacement, Kevin Craig, admitted placing a bet on himself to lose the election.

Kevin Craig apologised after placing a bet against himself in the Central Suffolk and North Ipswich seat ( YouTube )

He apologised for the “stupid error”, but Labour had already withdrawn its support for the candidate, who would, like Ms Saunders and Mr Williams, sit initially as an independent if he wins.

It was a blow for Labour, with the latest MRP polling suggesting Mr Craig was tied with Conservative candidate Patrick Spencer on 33 per cent.

Ipswich Labour councillor Sarah Adams said all campaigning by the party had moved to nearby constituencies.

She said: “He made a silly mistake. It was a silly thing to do. We can’t have support for a candidate who did such a thing. He is a really lovely chap, a good businessman, but sometimes people take their eye off the ball.

“He had an incredibly tough job in what was a safe Tory seat, but any chance we had has now gone.”

Also standing in Central Suffolk and North Ipswich are Patrick Spencer (Conservative), Dan Pratt (Green), Brett Mickelburgh (Lib Dem), Tony Gould (Reform UK), Charlie Caiger (Independent) and Mike Hallatt (Independent).