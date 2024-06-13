Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A close aide to Rishi Sunak who is being investigated over a bet he made about the date of the general election has said he made a “huge error of judgment”.

Craig Williams, the prime minister’s private secretary, apologised after admitting that he placed a bet on the election days before Mr Sunak called it on 22 May.

It is understood the Gambling Commission (GC), which has launched an inquiry into the incident, informed Downing Street officials of the bet last week.

Mr Williams, the parliamentary candidate for Montgomeryshire, said he would not be commenting further while the GC carries out its work.

“I clearly made a huge error of judgment, that’s for sure, and I apologise,” he told the BBC earlier on Thursday. “I will not be expanding on my statement because it’s an independent process.”

Using confidential information to gain an unfair advantage when betting may constitute a criminal offence.

Additionally, the MPs’ code of conduct bars members from “causing significant damage to the reputation and integrity of the house”. The bet was allegedly placed while parliament was still in session.

The bet was flagged automatically by Ladbrokes, the betting company with which Mr Williams placed the wager.

Craig Williams MP is pictured alongise Rishi Sunak ( @craig4monty )

Mr Williams placed a £100 bet with 5-1 odds, meaning he would have won £500, but his name was raised as potentially a “politically exposed person”, so the wager was not registered.

The bookmaker is believed to be particularly cautious over “novelty” betting markets such as the general election.

According to The Guardian, which first reported the story, the bet was placed via an online account that would have required Mr Williams to provide personal details, including his date of birth and debit card.

The bookmaker also knows the location of the bet. Ladbrokes declined to comment.

A spokesperson for the GC said using inside information to gain an unfair advantage when better could constitute a criminal offence.

The commission said it does not typically confirm or deny whether investigations are underway unless or until they have concluded.

The disclosure, revealed just minutes before Mr Sunak took place in a live TV debate on Wednesday night, is another headache for the prime minister’s faltering election campaign.

Lord David Cameron, the foreign secretary, said Mr Williams had made a “clearly very foolish decision” by betting on the election date.

“His situation, having made this clearly very foolish decision, is he is being investigated by the Gambling Commission - and they have considerable powers in terms of what the consequences could be,” he told BBC Breakfast

“I think we have to let the investigation take place and so I can’t really comment further on it.”