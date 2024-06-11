Rishi Sunak’s final election gamble: I’ll cut taxes by £17bn and migration by 50%

Rishi Sunak drew comparisons with his predecessor Liz Truss and her disastrous mini-Budget as he unveiled a manifesto containing £17bn of tax cuts.

The grand unveiling at the Silverstone Formula One racetrack was seen as a last chance for Mr Sunak to turn around his party’s flagging fortunes in an election campaign that has been filled with missteps as the Tories remain stuck at around 20 points behind Labour.

It came on the same day as a YouGov poll showed that Reform UK is closing in on the Tories at just one point behind, with 17 per cent to the Conservatives’ 18 per cent.