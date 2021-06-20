After receiving his very own Union Jack- inspired bicycle from the president of the United States, Boris Johnson is reportedly to get his son a matching tricycle.

Johnson was so happy with the $10,000 gift he received from Joe Biden that he wants to be able to ride side by side with Wilfred, the Sunday Telegraph reports.

It is expected to be built by the same US company that built Johnson’s.

Bilenky Cycle Works, based in Philadelphia, made Johnson’s bike in just eight days, stopping work on all other projects because, as owner Stephen Bilenky says: “when your country calls, you answer.”

Biden purchased the wheels for Johnson as a “US-UK friendship bike” and while it seems there was no formal handing-over ceremony, Bilenky was reportedly told the gift was well-received, prompting an inquiry about a tricycle for Wilfred.

“This would be an even more specialist project,” Bilenky told the Telegraph, “definitely a one-off.”

Johnson’s own bike will have to be declared as a gift and paid for, under the ministerial code of conduct.

According to the code, gifts valued at more than £140 should “be handed over to the department for disposal unless the recipient wishes to purchase the gift abated by £140.”