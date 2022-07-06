1922 Committee steps back from immediate rule change to force out Boris Johnson

The powerful 1922 Committee of Conservative backbenchers have pulled back from a threat to change party rules to allow another confidence vote in Boris Johnson.

The group decided it would be unfair to ditch the 12-month grace period currently enjoyed by the prime minister before committee elections can take place on Monday.

A source on the committee said the group does not expect Mr Johnson to remain in power until Monday, as a group of cabinet ministers headed to No 10 on Wednesday night to tell the PM it is time to go.

A delegation of cabinet ministers, a group that reportedly includes the newly appointed chancellor Nadhim Zahawi, is preparing to tell Mr Johnson the game is up after mass resignations of ministers, aides and envoys.

A government source told The Independent that the delegation of ministers includes Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, Chris Heaton Harris, the chief whip, and the Welsh secretary Simon Hart.

Senior minister and ally Michael Gove has privately told Mr Johnson it is time to quit as PM at a meeting earlier on Wednesday, The Independent understands.

Despite the lack of agreement on a rule change, 1922 committee chair Sir Graham Brady was reportedly heading into No 10 to see the PM and “offer wise counsel” on Wednesday night.

Tory MP Alec Shelbrooke said elections to the 1922 Committee had been opened, will close at midday Monday, before a vote takes place between 2pm and 4pm on Monday. The result will be announced on Monday evening.

It would then be up to a new executive to decide whether to change the rules to bring forward a fresh confidence vote, which currently cannot take place until next year after the PM narrowly survived last month’s ballot.

Mr Johnson would be expected to be defeated in such a vote – if he manages to cling on until next week – after dozens of Tory MPs turned on him or spoke out against him for the first time in the last 24 hours.

The prime minister appears to be facing a losing battle to cling on at No 10 after his handling of the row over scandal-hit ex-deputy chief whip Mr Pincher sparked outrage among Tory colleagues.

More than 30 resignations of ministers, aides and envoys have followed the sensational exit of Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid from cabinet on Tuesday night.

There had been speculation the 1922 Committee could go ahead with a immediate change to the rules after senior figures on the group spoke out in parliament on Wednesday.

Sir Graham Brady, the current chair of the 1922 Committee (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Archive)

Robert Halfon, who is a 1922 Committee member and had remained loyal until this week, said: “If there is a vote for a change in leadership, I will now vote for that change.”

Senior Tory MP Gary Sambrook received a round of applause from the Labour benches after calling on Mr Johnson to resign at PMQs.

The executive secretary of the 1922 Committee accused Mr Johnson of attempting “to blame other people for mistakes”, and told him directly: “Take responsibility and resign”.

Meanwhile, a senior Tory MP has warned Mr Johnson against calling a snap general election in a last-ditch bid to save himself.

The backbencher said permanent secretary Simon Case and the prime minister’s most senior advisers at No 10 would advise him against a radical move to go to the polls.

The MP, who did not want to be named, said they had been told officials would advise the PM that it would put the Queen in a “difficult position” if he requested a dissolution of parliament.