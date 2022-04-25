✕ Close 'Criminal': Boris Johnson heckled by MPs in Commons

Prime minister Boris Johnson was forced to condemn “misogyny” from his own party after deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner accused Tory MPs of using anonymous briefings to spread “desperate, perverted smears”.

The prime minister, in a show of support for the deputy Labour leader, said he “deplored the misogyny directed at her anonymously”.

She slammed a story in the Mail on Sunday, which suggested she had been using a “Basic Instinct ploy” to distract Mr Johnson in the Commons by crossing and uncrossing her legs.

Ms Rayner said she believed the prime minister himself to be behind the smears that likened her body language towards the PM to Sharon Stone’s iconic scene in the 1992 erotic thriller.

“He and his cheerleaders clearly have a big problem with women in public life. They should be ashamed of themselves. I won’t be letting their vile lies deter me. Their attempts to harass and intimidate me will fail,” she wrote on Twitter.