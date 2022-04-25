Boris Johnson news - live: Angela Rayner slams ‘perverted’ smear as PM responds
Prime minister Boris Johnson was forced to condemn “misogyny” from his own party after deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner accused Tory MPs of using anonymous briefings to spread “desperate, perverted smears”.
The prime minister, in a show of support for the deputy Labour leader, said he “deplored the misogyny directed at her anonymously”.
She slammed a story in the Mail on Sunday, which suggested she had been using a “Basic Instinct ploy” to distract Mr Johnson in the Commons by crossing and uncrossing her legs.
Ms Rayner said she believed the prime minister himself to be behind the smears that likened her body language towards the PM to Sharon Stone’s iconic scene in the 1992 erotic thriller.
“He and his cheerleaders clearly have a big problem with women in public life. They should be ashamed of themselves. I won’t be letting their vile lies deter me. Their attempts to harass and intimidate me will fail,” she wrote on Twitter.
Prime minister Boris Johnson has written to deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner to insist that the “misogynistic” claims reportedly made about her by an unidentified Tory MP were not in his name.
Mr Johnson sent a letter to the Labour leader in response to a report in the Mail on Sunday which has been condemned by Tory and Labour MPs alike, The Daily Telegraph reported.
In his letter, Mr Johnson moved to assure Ms Rayner that the comments were “not in his name”, expressing his sympathy over the anonymous attack.
Alana Calvert reports.
The claims which were reportedly made by an unnamed Tory MP to the Mail on Sunday have been widely condemned as sexist.
Tory ministers and shadow cabinet members accused of ‘sexual misconduct’
Three Tory ministers and two Labour shadow cabinet ministers were reported to a parliamentary watchdog that deals with complaints against MPs over allegations of sexual misconduct.
They are among 56 MPs who have been referred to the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS) in relation to about 70 separate complaints, The Sunday Times reported.
The allegations range from making sexually inappropriate comments to more serious wrongdoing, the paper said, with at least one complaint believed to involve criminality and an allegation that an MP “bribed a member of staff in return for sexual favours”.
Thomas Kingsley has more.
PM forced to condemn Tory misogyny
Prime minister Boris Johnson, in a show of support to deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner, condemned the ‘misogyny directed at her anonymously”.
“As much as I disagree with Angela Rayner on almost every political issue I respect her as a parliamentarian and deplore the misogyny directed at her anonymously today,” the prime minister wrote on Twitter.
Rayner denounces Tory ‘smears’ and ‘vile lies’
Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner has accused Tory MPs of using anonymous briefings to spread “desperate, perverted smears” about her by claiming she has sought to distract the prime minister in the Commons.
The Mail On Sunday reported that conservatives had claimed Ms Rayner enjoyed attempting to put Mr Johnson “off his stride” by “crossing and uncrossing her legs”, in a reference to the 1992 erotic thriller ‘Basic Instinct’.
In a series of tweets, Ms Rayner lashed out at the “lies” being briefed about her. “I stand accused of a ‘ploy’ to ‘distract’ the helpless PM - by being a woman, having legs and wearing clothes. I am conspiring to “put him off his stride’,” she wrote.
“I won’t be letting their vile lies deter me. Their attempts to harass and intimidate me will fail. I’ve been open about how I’ve had to struggle to get where I am today. I’m proud of my background, I’m proud of who I am and where I’m from - but it’s taken time,” she added.
