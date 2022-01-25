Boris Johnson news – live: Claims PM held birthday party in lockdown, as No 10 admits to ‘brief’ gathering
Sir Keir Starmer calls prime minister a ‘national distraction’, as MPs await Sue Gray report
A birthday event was thrown for Boris Johnson in No 10 during the first coronavirus lockdown, Downing Street has admitted, further straining the prime minister’s bid to cling to power ahead of the publication of an inquiry into claims of rule-breaking parties.
Up to 30 people attended the gathering in the Cabinet Room just after 2pm on 19 June 2020, where the prime minister’s wife Carrie Johnson presented him with a cake, ITV News reported, also alleging that family friends were hosted later that evening in the PM’s official residence.
No 10 conceded that staff had “gathered briefly in the Cabinet Room after a meeting to wish the prime minister a happy birthday”, with Mr Johnson in attendance “for less than ten minutes”. But it said claims of an indoor gathering later that evening were “totally untrue”, insisting the PM had “hosted a small number of family members outside”.
The fresh allegations come as Mr Johnson’s party faces a new Islamophobia row, after Tory MP Nusrat Ghani accused an unnamed government figure of telling her in 2020 that she was losing her ministerial position due to her “Muslimness”.
‘Mistakes were made’ with lockdown parties, says Shapps
The government understands the concern that people have about reports that Boris Johnson had a birthday party during the first lockdown in June 2020 when social gatherings indoors were banned, a minister has said.
Up to 30 people attended the event in the Cabinet Room of No 10, his office and residence, ITV News reported. The prime minister was believed to have been presented with a cake whilst his wife led staff in a chorus of happy birthday, the broadcaster said.
“I understand the sense of concern about the sort of reports we see on the front of the newspapers,” Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told Sky News. “Mistakes were made.”
“It obviously was prime minister’s birthday: he’d been given a cake earlier in the day, that’s the picture in the newspapers, and he was clearly given a cake by his staff when he got back to the office. These are staff he would have been working with and was working with all day long.”
Minister seeks to downplay latest Partygate allegations
Environment secretary George Eustice has sought to suggest that the Partygate allegations “have got a little bit out of hand”, following revelations of birthday celebrations for Boris Johnson during the first lockdown.
“What really happened here is a small group of staff who had been working closely with the prime minister brought in a birthday cake ... I don’t think that really constitutes a party in the way that some of the other more serious allegations that are being investigated maybe do,” he told Sky News.
Tory MP says constituents more likely to discuss BBC licence fee than No 10 parties
Conservative MP Peter Bone has been defending the prime minister on BBC Newsnight, claiming that constituents are more likely on the doorstep to raise the abolition of the BBC licence fee than parties in No 10.
Boris Johnson and allies ‘agree on unprecedented’ sanctions in event of Russian incursion into Ukraine
The prime minister has been participating this evening in talks with UK allies, after he warned of fears over a supposed Russian plan for a “lightning war” on Ukraine, which he warned would be “a painful, violent and bloody business” potentially akin to “a new Chechnya”.
Boris Johnson has tonight spoken with US president Joe Biden, France’s Emmanuel Macron, Germany’s Olaf Scholz, Poland’s Andrzej Duda and Italy’s Mario Draghi, along with the leaders of the European Union and Nato.
They agreed to take swift action “including an unprecedented package of sanctions” in the event of a Russian incursion in Ukraine, according to a No 10 spokeswoman, who said: “The leaders agreed on the importance of international unity in the face of growing Russian hostility.
“The prime minister underlined the real human cost of any Russian aggression and the need to take all steps within our power to prevent that outcome. The leaders stressed that diplomatic discussions with Russia remain the first priority, and welcomed talks that have already taken place between Russia and Nato allies.
“They also agreed that the international community should not tolerate any action which undermines Ukrainian sovereignty. The prime minister outlined the steps the UK has taken to increase Ukraine's defensive capacity. He emphasised the need to support Ukraine's defences against the full spectrum of malign Russian activity.
“The leaders agreed that, should a further Russian incursion into Ukraine happen, allies must enact swift retributive responses including an unprecedented package of sanctions. They resolved to continue co-ordinating closely on any such response.”
Responding to the latest Partygate claims, former Tory Party chair Baroness Warsi told Channel 4 News: “Anybody who was at a party where rules were broken, whether that's the prime minister, ministers, special advisers, or civil servants, should resign.
“If you are in a place which makes the rules and you are seen not to be following those rules, then you should fall on your sword.”
Ruth Davidson describes birthday event on same day as Boris Johnson’s in 2020
Former Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson has said her partner “shares a birthday with the prime minister” and that they “literally couldn’t conceive” of acting outside Covid rules in 2020.
PM joined by a group in Downing Street flat on night of his birthday, sources say
Our economics editor Anna Isaac reports that The Independent has separately been told by sources that a group joined Boris and Carrie Johnson in their flat on the evening on 19 June 2020, as first reported by ITV.
A Downing Street spokeswoman said: “This is totally untrue. In line with the rules at the time, the prime minister hosted a small number of family members outside that evening.”
The Independent has also seen evidence which suggests that Mr Johnson had a birthday cake at an earlier gathering in the Cabinet Room, with candles which he blew out after attendees finished singing happy birthday.
No 10 has confirmed that a group of staff had “gathered briefly” in the Cabinet Room “to wish the prime minister a happy birthday”, adding: “He was there for less than ten minutes.”
Lulu Lytle responds to No 10 gathering allegations
Here’s the response from a representative for Lulu Lytle to The Times – after ITV News reported that the designer was present at the celebration for Boris Johnson’s birthday in the Cabinet Room on 19 June 2020.
The interior designer helped Boris and Carrie Johnson with the refurbishment of their Downing Street flat, supplying them with gold wallpaper costing £840 per roll.
While Boris Johnson had sought to secure funding for the £142,000 refurbishment from a Tory donor, he was eventually forced to settle the bill himself.
Tory MP describes ‘sense of shock’ about No 10 allegations
My colleague Adam Forrest reports:
One Tory MP – who has been considering whether to send a letter of no-confidence in Mr Johnson to the 1922 Committee of backbenchers – told The Independent the claims made the PM’s position more precarious.
“There’s a sense of shock about these allegations. A lot of us are still getting our heads around it. I think many MPs will still wait to hear what Sue Gray says. But it’s going to make it more difficult for him to survive.”
A Scottish National Party MP has recalled his late mother's final birthday, celebrated over FaceTime, after the allegation of a birthday party in Downing Street for Boris Johnson.
John Nicolson, SNP MP for Ochil and South Perthshire, tweeted: “In June of 2020 my mum died shortly after her birthday which we 'celebrated' over FaceTime. I hadn't been able to see her for many weeks. She was very lonely. But we agreed we should follow the rules.
“I can't express how much I despise this cruel charlatan and his acolytes.”
