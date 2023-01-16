Boris Johnson to publish memoir ‘like no other’ after signing book deal

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Boris Johnson has signed a book deal for a memoir detailing his time as prime minister.

HarperCollins have signed the deal with Mr Johnson for an undisclosed fee.

No date has yet been set for the release of the book, with the announcement coming only several months after Mr Johnson was forced from office and amid ongoing speculation that he might harbour ambitions to return to frontline politics.

Arabella Pike, publishing director at HarperCollins’ William Collins, called it a prime ministerial memoir “like no other”. She said: “I look forward to working with Boris Johnson as he writes his account of his time in office during some of the most momentous events the United Kingdom has seen in recent times.”

This week the former PM was urged to come clean about his financial affairs and end his Conservative leadership ambitions, as the former prime minister became embroiled in a fresh row over money.

The prime minister is thought to have secured an £800,000 line of credit while he was at No 10, backed by a millionaire relative who was suggested for a top role at a quango.

One source told the Sunday Times Mr Johnson had been close to “going broke”, and the line of credit was said to have been made available for his living costs, including divorce payments.

It comes as The Independent revealed that a bitter row has emerged amonst Tory plotters over how best to return Mr Johnson to his former role as leader of the party.

