‘Looking for publicity’ in a war zone: Ex-military chiefs warn ‘loose cannon’ Boris Johnson against Ukraine trip

Exclusive: Ex-PM told he should stay ‘in the background’

Kate Devlin
Politics and Whitehall Editor
Friday 13 January 2023 13:59
Comments
Dramatic video captures medical evacuation amid fighting in Soledar

Senior military figures have criticised Boris Johnson and accused him of ‘looking for publicity’ in a warzone after it was revealed he plans to visit Ukraine.

Former head of the army Lord Dannatt also warned that the ex-prime minister was a “loose cannon” whose plan could upstage Rishi Sunak.

Mr Johnson intends to travel to Kyiv in the coming months to show his support for the war-torn country, it has been reported.

He built a strong personal relationship with Zelensky while he was in office and has urged the West to continue to support Ukraine against its Russian invaders.

His full-throated support for the country and its people is understood to be what he considers one of his key legacies in office.

He is also popular in Ukraine. In October just before he pulled out of the Conservative leadership contest against Rishi Sunak the Ukrainian government's own official Twitter page posted a picture of his face and the words "better call Boris".

Downing Street did not deny that the former prime minister had not informed them of a potential upcoming visit.

But No 10 did say Mr Sunak liaises "closely" with President Zelensky and described Mr Johnson as a "backbench” MP.

Tobias Ellwood, the Tory MP who chairs the defence select committee, warned Mr Johnson should "not interfere" in the official relationship between the two countries.

Lord West said: “Generally, my position would be that ex-prime ministers shouldn't be looking for publicity and kudos.. They should be helping support the UK government and keeping in the background.”

Lord Dannatt said: “Boris Johnson has been a loose cannon all his life, he remains a loose cannon”.

He said: “There’s no reason why on a personal basis he shouldn’t go... I don’t think he can do any harm, as long as he’s not trying to upstage Rishi Sunak.”

A spokesman for Mr Johnson declined to comment on any trip.

