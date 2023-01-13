Ukraine news – live: Putin looking for scapegoats as Russian troops suffer weapons shortage
Russia likely controls ‘most, if not all’, of key mining town Soledar
Vladimir Putin is likely looking for a fall guy to blame for the equipment and technological struggles his troops are facing in Ukraine, according to a think-tank.
In a cabinet meeting Mr Putin publicly put down his deputy prime minister Denis Manturov for delays issuing state orders to the aviation industry.
The Russian president directed the deputy prime minister not to “play the fool” as he instructed him to “complete the task within a month”.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov dubbed it “normal workflow” for the cabinet, but it signifies cracks in the Russian leadership over how the war effort is being conducted.
Meanwhile Ukraine is struggling to evacuate nearly 600 people, including children, from the mining town of Soledar, where efforts continue to repel Russian troops.
Russia’s Wagner militia claims to have taken Soledar after intense fighting it said had left the town strewn with Ukrainian dead.
And a senior Russian politician said Moscow could raise the conscription age from 27 to 30 in time for a spring draft, a plan to boost the number of Russian troops by nearly a third.
Putin ally suggests confiscating property of Russian war critics
The speaker of the Russian Duma and a close ally of Vladimir Putin has suggested Moscow could confiscate property and assets of Russians who discredit the country’s armed forces and oppose the war in Ukraine.
Current measures such as fines for those who speak out against what Moscow calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine are not strict enough, speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said today.
Zelensky ‘discusses Ukraine’s ascension to EU and Nato’ with Latvian Speaker
Volodymyr Zelensky said he has discussed Ukraine’s ascension to the EU and Nato with Latvia’s Speaker during a visit by the latter to Kyiv.
“Today, I talked about the prospects of the coming weeks and months with the Speaker of the Latvian Saeima, who was on a visit to Kyiv,” the president said in his nightly address. “We discussed not only defense, but also political prospects. In particular, European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine.
“I heard confidence that the day will definitely come when the Ukrainian flag will be absolutely on par with all flags of the EU member states. Latvia will help us in this.
“By the way, Latvia is one of those countries whose support for Ukraine in terms of percentage of GDP is one of the largest over the past year. I think that this trend may continue this year.”
Russia says military drills with Belarus aimed at deterring ‘escalation’
A flurry of joint military drills between Russian and Belarusian troops was designed to deter “potential opponents from escalation and provocations,” a Russian foreign ministry official said today.
With the help of its neighbour and ally in the war, Russia used Belarus as a springboard to invade Ukraine in February last year and the October deployment of a joint troop group to Belarus raised fears in Kyiv that Russia could be preparing to launch a new offensive from its northern neighbour this year.
The UK’s Ministry of Defence has said recently that its intelligence indicates the drills are genuine, however, and not a cover for a fresh incursion into northern Ukraine.
Putin looking for scapegoats as Russian troops suffer weapons shortage
Vladimir Putin is likely looking for a fall guy for the struggles his troops are facing in Ukraine, according to a think-tank’s report.
The Russian president is likely seeking “scapegoats for the Russian defence industrial base’s struggle to address equipment and technological shortages”, said the Institute for the Study of War.
Mr Putin publicly criticised Russian deputy prime minister Denis Manturov for aviation industry enterprises not receiving state orders during a cabinet of ministers meeting on Tuesday, the ISW pointed out.
The Russian president said that “some enterprises have yet to receive state orders for 2023 and are not hiring more staff or preparing to increase output for potential orders in the future.”
He also interrupted the deputy prime minister’s “explanation that the ministry had already drafted orders for civil and military industries, leading Manturov to admit that Russia had not issued a portion of documents for aircraft manufactures that would approve state funding for their projects”.
“Putin argued that the enterprise directors informed him that they had not received any state orders amidst current ‘conditions’ in Russia and urged Manturov to not ‘play a fool’,” reported the ISW.
The deputy prime minister then “attempted to soften the demand by stating that the ministry will ‘try to do everything possible,’ to which Mr Putin responded that he should not try his best but instead complete the task within a month”.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov later downplayed the altercation as “a normal workflow”.
Wagner Group trying to recruit soldiers in Serbia, US envoy alleges in Belgrade
The Russian mercenary group, Wagner – spearheading attacks in Bakhmut and Soledar – is attempting to recruit soldiers in Serbia and elsewhere in the world, a senior US envoy has alleged.
Speaking after a meeting with Serbian president Alexander Vucic, US State Department counsellor Derek Chollet told reporters: “We have seen that the Wagner Group is seeking to recruit soldiers from Serbia and elsewhere and that’s something we think cannot stand,” he told reporters after the meeting.
“I don’t know if there are concerns [in Serbia], we talked about our concerns and we are looking forward to working with the government here in Belgrade and elsewhere where Wagner is active to put an end to their activities,” he added.
Wagner Group, owned by Russian oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin, reportedly has been active in dozens of mostly African states, working with governments on pro-Russian propaganda and other military and political projects, and has boasted about its presence in Serbia – the only European state besides Belarus which has not joined international sanctions against Russia for its war against Ukraine.
Ukraine discusses steps needed for Soledar in coming days, says Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky has said that he and his officials have analysed the steps needed for Donetsk where the war’s fighting is mostly concentrated.
“Of course, the top issue is Soledar, Bakhmut, the struggle for the Donetsk direction in general. We have analyzed in detail what decisions are needed, what reinforcements are needed, what steps should be taken by commanders in the coming days,” he said in his nightly address.
Mr Zelensky added that he has also discussed the situation with the supply of weapons and ammunition to the troops, relevant interaction with Ukraine’s allies.
His statement that Ukrainian forces maintain positions in Soledar “may be referring to defensive positions near but not in Soledar”, according to the US-based think tank ISW.
Other countries could follow Poland and Lithuania’s example, says Zelensky
The support offered to Ukraine by Poland and Lithuania may mean that other countries will follow their example, president Volodymyr Zelensky has suggested.
Speaking to Polish state-run broadcaster TVP Info after Warsaw pledged to give Ukraine Leopard tanks, Mr Zelensky said: “Poland and Lithuania can strategically start steps concerning obtaining tanks for Ukraine.
“Somebody always has to set an example ... this step may help us in that other countries will follow in the footsteps of Poland and Lithuania.”
In their meeting with Mr Zelensky on Wednesday, Polish president Andrzej Duda pledged Leopard Tanks, while Lithuanian president Gitanas Nauseda said his country would supply anti-aircraft weapons and ammunition.
Russia likely controls 'most, if not all', of Soledar - report
Geolocated footage of Soledar taken in the last two days shows that while Russian forces likely control most parts of the region in Donetsk, they do not have full control over the territory.
Russian forces have also likely pushed Ukrainian soldiers out of the western outskirts of the settlement, according to the US-based think tank the Institute for the Study of War.
“The Ukrainian general staff reported that Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attacks against Sil in Donetsk Oblast—a settlement over a kilometre northwest of Soledar and beyond previous Ukrainian positions,” it said in an intelligence update of the continuing war yesterday.
It added that some Russian sources claimed that Russian forces are still clearing Soledar of remaining Ukrainian forces as of yesterday.
Russian military bloggers have also posted footage yesterday showing Wagner Group fighters freely walking in Soledar and claimed that they visited the settlement alongside Russian forces.
However, Moscow has not officially announced the capture of long-contested territory which it believes will catapult Russian forces towards capturing Bakhmut in a bloodied siege.
“All available evidence indicates Ukrainian forces no longer maintain an organised defence in Soledar,” the ISW said.
