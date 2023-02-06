Jump to content

Ukraine news – live: Zelensky replaces defence minister over scandal in wartime reshuffle

Reznikov’s ministry accused of making wartime purchases of military rations at inflated prices

Arpan Rai
Monday 06 February 2023 03:56
Ukrainian defence minister Oleksii Reznikov looks on during a press conference in Kyiv

Ukraine is removing defence minister Oleksii Reznikov from top position in a first major wartime reshuffle amid pressure over corruption scandal at the ministry handling the war on the frontlines, said a top ally of president Volodymyr Zelensky.

The 56-year-old will be replaced by the head of Ukraine’s military intelligence agency, Major General Kyrylo Budanov, aged 37 – a move David Arakhamia, the parliamentary leader of Mr Zelensky’s Servant of the People party, said was “absolutely logical for wartime”.

Removal of Mr Reznikov, who has actively handled the entire course of Russian war on Ukraine, is part of a “strengthening and regrouping” as Ukraine braces for Vladimir Putin to potentially launch a major offensive on the anniversary of Russia’s invasion, Mr Arakhamia said.

In Kyiv, Mr Zelensky warned that Russia wants to do “something symbolic in February” and will launch a major offensive to “try to avenge their last year’s defeats”.

He added the situation is “very difficult in the Donetsk region – there are fierce battles.”

Good morning, welcome to our coverage of the Ukraine war on Monday, 6 February.

Arpan Rai6 February 2023 03:24

