Lord Frost who has resigned from the Cabinet (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

Brexit minister David Frost has resigned from Boris Johnson’s cabinet in protest at “the direction of travel,” triggering a fresh crisis inside Downing Street after an already turbulent week for the prime minister.

Lord Frost – one of the most popular members of the cabinet among the Conservative faithful – handed in his resignation a week ago and had been persuaded to stay in his post until January but last night said he would step down “with immediate effect.”

His resignation represents a major political blow for the prime minister who is already facing a series of crises over “gatherings” in No 10 during Covid restrictions, growing discontent on the Tory backbenches over his leadership and this week’s historic loss in the North Shropshire by-election.

Meanwhile, Nadine Dorries has been booted off a Tory WhatsApp group by MP Steve Baker after defending ‘hero’ Boris Johnson during an exchange over Lord Frost’s resignation as Brexit minister yesterday.

The messages were sent in a group called Clean Global Brexit made up of around 100 Conservative MPs show after a week widely seen as the worst in Mr Johnson’s premiership.