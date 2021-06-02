Boris Johnson news – live: School recovery plan branded ‘damp squib’, as Frost says protocol ‘unsustainable’
Boris Johnson’s government’s plans to help pupils catch up on learning lost due to the coronavirus pandemic have been widely criticised by teaching unions.
The Department for Education has pledged £1.4bn for proposals that include 100 million extra tutoring hours for children in England and more funding for teacher training.
The prime minister said “we will do everything we can” to support children who have fallen behind over the past year. But the proposals fall far short of what the recovery would likely cost, with the government’s own catch-up tsar, Kevan Collins, recommending £15bn.
Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union the NAHT, described the plan as a “damp squib”, adding: “The funding announced to back these plans is paltry . . . education recovery cannot be done on the cheap.”
Kate Green, Labour’s shadow education secretary, said the funding package “makes a mockery of the prime minister’s claim that education is a priority”.
Elsewhere, the UK’s Brexit minister has reiterated his view that the Northern Ireland protocol is unsustainable. At a meeting of business leaders in Northern Ireland on Tuesday, Lord Forst said the protocol relies on cross-community support “but this situation does risk undermining that”. Protecting the Good Friday/Belfast Agreement was a government priority, he added.
The education secretary, Gavin Willaimson, has suggested that school lunch breaks could be cut by half an hour to give children more time for lessons, amid a tutor funding shortfall.
Ministers are searching for ways to help pupils catch up on time missed due to Covid-19 without spending the amount of money their advisors say is necessary for extra resources.
Our policy correspondent Jone Stone reports:
Gavin Williamson suggested more money will be "required" as the government tackles lost pupil learning during the pandemic.
Put to him that an extra £1.4 billion amounted to £50 per pupil in England, the education secretary told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "It is quite unprecedented to be getting this quantum of money outside of a spending review.
"But what we decided we needed to do was deliver interventions and support and invest in children immediately - that's why we've... over the last few months announced a total of over £3 billion in terms of targeted help for children."
Gavin Williamson has insisted “no corners have been cut” in the government’s plan to help pupils catch up on lost learning due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The education secretary denied that he had failed to secure enough funding from Rishi Sunak, the chancellor, to help children recover from months of lockdown.
When asked by LBC’s Nick Ferrari if the plan had been done “on the cheap”, Mr Williamson replied: “It certainly isn't, no corners have been cut. We’ve been rolling out this programme; it’s delivering, it's working".
Sir Keir Starmer has said he is listening to Tony Blair’s advice that Labour needs “total deconstruction and reconstruction” to revive as a political force, as he admitted the party’s “titanic” job of winning power.
In an interview with Piers Morgan, the Labour leader also responded to personal questions about his late mother’s illness, his marriage, and his desire to tour the country this summer to hear from voters that had rejected the party at recent elections.
Our politics correspondent Ashley Cowburn has more details:
Ministers’ plans to help pupils catch up on learning lost due to the Covid-19 crisis is likely to “fall at the first hurdle" because of a lack of funding, headteachers have warned.
The Department for Education has pledged £1.4bn for proposals that include 100 million extra tutoring hours for children in England and more funding for teacher training.
Our policy correspondent Jon Stone has reports:
