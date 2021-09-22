✕ Close Boris Johnson Makes Rainforest Joke As He Meets Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Original Video M200582

Joe Biden has dashed hopes of a quick UK-US trade deal during a meeting with Boris Johnson at the White House.

The US president did not contradict Barack Obama’s assertion that the UK would be at the “back of the queue” for a post-Brexit deal, saying instead that he would discuss trade “a little bit” with his British counterpart.

Ahead of the meeting, Mr Johnson had acknowledged that a post-Brexit free trade agreement between the countries was not a “priority” for the Biden administration.

It is thought that ministers could water down their expectations by signing up to an existing pact between the US, Mexico and Canada in a bid to increase trade across the Atlantic.

Mr Johnson will round off his trip to the US by addressing the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, telling the world to wake up to the threat of climate change.

“It is time for humanity to grow up. It is time for us to listen to the warnings of the scientists,” he will say.