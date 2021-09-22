Liveupdated1632294287

Boris Johnson news – live: Biden dashes post-Brexit trade deal hopes as PM tells world to ‘grow up’ on climate

Follow live updates below

Rory Sullivan
Wednesday 22 September 2021 08:04
comments
Boris Johnson Makes Rainforest Joke As He Meets Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Original Video M200582

Joe Biden has dashed hopes of a quick UK-US trade deal during a meeting with Boris Johnson at the White House.

The US president did not contradict Barack Obama’s assertion that the UK would be at the “back of the queue” for a post-Brexit deal, saying instead that he would discuss trade “a little bit” with his British counterpart.

Ahead of the meeting, Mr Johnson had acknowledged that a post-Brexit free trade agreement between the countries was not a “priority” for the Biden administration.

It is thought that ministers could water down their expectations by signing up to an existing pact between the US, Mexico and Canada in a bid to increase trade across the Atlantic.

Mr Johnson will round off his trip to the US by addressing the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, telling the world to wake up to the threat of climate change.

“It is time for humanity to grow up. It is time for us to listen to the warnings of the scientists,” he will say.

Recommended

1632294287

World should ‘grow up’ and tackle climate change, says PM

The Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow must a “turning point for humanity”, Boris Johnson will tell world leaders on Wednesday.

Addressing the UN General Assembly, the British prime minister will say that the world needs “to grow up” to the scale of the climate crisis”.

“The world – this precious blue sphere with its eggshell crust and wisp of an atmosphere – is not some indestructible toy, some bouncy plastic romper room against which we can hurl ourselves to our heart’s content.

“Daily, weekly, we are doing such irreversible damage that long before a million years are up we will have made this beautiful planet effectively uninhabitable – not just for us but for many other species.”

Time for world to ‘grow up’ and tackle climate change, says Boris Johnson

Glasgow summit must be ‘turning point for humanity’, PM tells United Nations

Rory Sullivan22 September 2021 08:04
1632293051

Biden dashes hopes of a quick UK-US trade deal

Joe Biden has not committed to a post-Brexit free trade agreement with the UK, dashing British ministers hopes for a quick deal.

Instead, he said he would discuss trade “a little bit” with Boris Johnson at a meeting on Tuesday and that the issue would have to be “worked through”.

Mr Johnson had earlier admitted that a deal was not a priority for the US, as the Biden administration had “a lot of fish to fry”.

Biden pours cold water on prospect of early US/UK trade deal

President’s warning to Boris Johnson not to allow Brexit to result in closed border in Ireland

Rory Sullivan22 September 2021 07:44
1632292768

Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s live UK politics coverage from Westminster and further afield.

Rory Sullivan22 September 2021 07:39

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

View comments