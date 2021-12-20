Boris Johnson news – live: PM under pressure over No 10 ‘party’ picture as Truss appointed Brexit negotiator
Government insists no rules broken and Johnson ‘home by 7pm’: follow updates below
Boris Johnson faces fresh scrutiny after a photograph was published over the weekend, which appears to show him and some of his staff enjoying wine and cheese in the garden of 10 Downing Street while lockdown restrictions were in place.
The image, first published by The Guardian, shows the PM, his wife Carrie, and colleagues on 15 May 2000 during the first national lockdown. Nineteen people were present and there were “spirits and pizza inside and outside the building”, the newspaper reported.
While No 10 yesterday insisted the gathering was “within the rules”, Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner urged Mr Johnson to “tell us the truth” about potentially lockdown-breaching events at No 10 “from the very beginning [of the pandemic]”.
Elsewhere, foreign secretary Liz Truss has been drafted in to take over negotiations with the EU on the Northern Ireland Protocol following the dramatic resignation of Lord Frost. It emerged that the Tory peer was leaving the government on Saturday night, with him blaming the “current direction of travel” of the PM’s party.
‘This is where we are’: Pundits react to Raab’s defence of garden ‘party’
The defence at No 10 appears to be wearing thin.
As columnist Kirsty Stricklan reports:
The Mirror’s Lizzy Buchan was also listening to Dominic Raab this morning:
Meanwhile, the FT’s Henry Mance comments on the government’s decision-making process:
Labour: Garden ‘party’ more evidence of Covid law-breaking
Over to Labour now. MP Rachel Reeves has told the Today programme that the photograph of Boris Johnson, his wife and staff in the garden of No 10 during the first national lockdown was evidence of law-breaking.
“I do think there is evidence of law-breaking not just on this occasion, but on multiple occasions. The country is sick of it,” the shadow chancellor said.
“They want to see leadership from this prime minister and government, and at the moment they’re hiding last year they were having a party. People are fed up with it.”
Ms Reeves added: “They want government that know that the rules apply to them as well and provide leadership to protect families, protect the NHS and also to protect businesses. People are very sick and tired of this government.”
Liz Truss takes over Brexit Protocol negotiations after Frost quits
Foreign secretary Liz Truss has been drafted in to take over negotiations with the EU on the Northern Ireland Protocol following the dramatic resignation of Lord Frost, reports political correspondent Ashley Cowburn.
The cabinet minister, who is widely seen as a possible contender in a future Tory leadership race, will be given an expanded brief, taking responsibility for the UK’s relationship with the bloc with immediate effect, No 10 announced.
In a blow to Mr Johnson, who suffered the largest rebellion of his premiership and a historic by-election loss this week, Lord Frost also voiced concerns over “coercive” Covid measures and the wish for the UK to become a “lightly regulated, low-tax” economy in his letter to No 10 on Saturday evening.
‘Consistent with guidance,’ deputy PM claims about cheese and wine ‘party’
Raab defends PM over latest No 10 allegations
Dominic Raab has been defending his boss this morning, saying having a drink “after a long day or long week” was not against the regulations when asked about a photo showing the PM, his wife and staff in the garden of No 10 during the first national lockdown.
The deputy PM and justice secretary told Times Radio: “Downing Street used that garden as a place of work. They used it for work meetings. The photo is from a day when, I think, the prime minister had just done a press conference.
“And sometimes they’ll have a drink after a long day or a long week. And that’s not against the regulations.”
On Mr Johnson’s then-fiancee Carrie being there, Mr Raab said: “It is not just a place of work for all the staff that work in No 10 and the prime minister, but it is also the the residence of the prime minister and his very young family. I genuinely don’t think it gets classified as a party because Carrie popped down and spent a little bit of time there with her husband.”
Photo appears to show No 10 gathering during first lockdown
Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner has urged Boris Johnson to “tell us the truth” about gatherings at Downing Street as a photo emerged of the PM and staff gathering in the No 10 garden reportedly during the first national lockdown.
The Guardian and The Independent previously reported that Mr Johnson was present for 15 minutes at the gathering following a Covid press conference on 15 May 2020.
According to the newspapers’ sources, around 20 staff drank wine and spirits and ate pizza following the press conference at which then health secretary Matt Hancock had told the British public to stay at home “as much as is possible” and stressed the rules in force meant “you can meet one other person from outside your household in an outdoor, public place” as long as you kept two metres apart.
Geraldine Scott reports:
Photo appears to show Downing Street garden gathering during first lockdown
The Guardian revealed the photographs, where wine and cheese is seen on a table in the garden.
Good morning
Hello, and welcome to The Independent’s rolling political coverage.
Stay tuned for the latest updates as Boris Johnson faces more pressure amid fresh allegations of lockdown-breaking parties at Downing Street.
