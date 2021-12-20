✕ Close Related video: Lord Frost resigns as Brexit minister

Boris Johnson faces fresh scrutiny after a photograph was published over the weekend, which appears to show him and some of his staff enjoying wine and cheese in the garden of 10 Downing Street while lockdown restrictions were in place.

The image, first published by The Guardian, shows the PM, his wife Carrie, and colleagues on 15 May 2000 during the first national lockdown. Nineteen people were present and there were “spirits and pizza inside and outside the building”, the newspaper reported.

While No 10 yesterday insisted the gathering was “within the rules”, Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner urged Mr Johnson to “tell us the truth” about potentially lockdown-breaching events at No 10 “from the very beginning [of the pandemic]”.

Elsewhere, foreign secretary Liz Truss has been drafted in to take over negotiations with the EU on the Northern Ireland Protocol following the dramatic resignation of Lord Frost. It emerged that the Tory peer was leaving the government on Saturday night, with him blaming the “current direction of travel” of the PM’s party.