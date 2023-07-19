MPs brace for reshuffle as Tories try to escape ‘long Boris’

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Conservative MPs have warned of “tough” by-elections on Thursday, with one saying he had “not a cat in hell’s chance” of keeping his seat on current polling as the party seeks to blame ‘long Boris’ for its woes.

Government and opposition frontbenchers are braced for possible reshuffles within days after what could be a triple by-election defeat.

Jonathan Gullis, who took his Stoke seat from Labour at the last election, said “no one was blind” to the fact by-elections will be “tough”.

He added he had “not a cat in hell’s chance” of winning his own seat at the next general election unless the party as a whole was doing better.

Craig Mackinlay said Rishi Sunak had been plastering over “five big cracks” – a reference to the prime minister’s ‘five priorities’ – and now is the time for some “nice new wallpaper”.

Mr Sunak himself refused to comment on speculation he could clear out underperforming members of his cabinet in the wake of heavy losses.

It comes as Conservative MPs blame the hangover effect of Mr Johnson’s behaviour for likely losses in Uxbridge and South Ruislip, Somerton and Frome and Selby and Ainsty.

Pollster and political analyst Lord Hayward told The Independent that the by-elections were “an opportunity for voters to express their disaffection with the events of the past year and a half in particular Partygate, Patterson and all that went with it.”

Steve Brine, chairman of parliament’s health and social care committee, has said “Long Boris” – the impact of scandals surrounding Mr Johnson – would be responsible for the party’s expected defeat in Uxbridge on Thursday.

Arch-Boris loyalist Nadine Dorries said instead that “Long Boris” would see voters punish Tory MPs for “defenestrating” the former prime minister.

“The public gave him a bigger percentage of vote share than Blair in 1997. He was the PM they wanted.

“Conservative MPs defenestrated him and replaced with the PM they wanted.

“Anyone who thought MPs would get away with that and not be punished is deluded.”

But the row over the effects of “Long Boris” comes as the party prepares for a bruising night on Thursday.

Former Tory health minister Lord Bethell said on Tuesday he expects the Tories to lose in all three seats.

Labour is hoping to clinch Mr Jonson’s former Uxbridge seat and Selby in North Yorkshire, while the Liberal Democrats are throwing everything at Somerton, vacated by former Tory MP David Warburton after his admission to taking cocaine.

“We’ll lose all three,” one Tory MP told The Independent this week. “Most people are resigned to it. Oddly Uxbridge might be the least bad due to the Ulez issue.”

Meanwhile nuclear minister Andrew Bowie conceded the Tories could lose all three seats. “Of course it’s possible we could lose all three,” he told Times Radio.

He added: “But it’s also possible that we might win all three. I’m an optimist, I’m a Scottish Conservative and Scotland football fan – I have to be an optimist.” Labour last night said it did not comment on reshuffle speculation.