Sunak dealt two by-election blows as Tories cling on in Boris Johnson’s former seat – live
Huge Tory majorities overturned in Somerset and Yorkshire, as Sunak clings on in Uxbridge
Rishi Sunak has been dealt two painful by-election blows, despite clinging onto Boris Johnson’s former seat – as Labour recorded its largest swing since 1997.
The race in the former PM’s Uxbridge constituency went down to the wire as a recount in the small hours of Friday – but it was Mr Sunak’s party who clung on, saving him from a “disastrous” triple by-election defeat in something of an embarrassment for Sir Keir Starmer.
But there was joy for Labour too, as they overturned the Tories’ 20,000 majority in Selby and Ainsty in the largest swing since months prior to Tony Blair’s 1997 landslide.
In Somerton and Frome, the Lib Dems also stormed to victory, overturning the Tories’ 19,000 majority with significant room to spare, winning by 11,000 votes.
New Lib Dem MP Sarah Dyke hailed tactical voting: “There is no doubt that our electoral system is broken, but you have shown that the Conservatives can still be beaten under it.”
Starmer congratulates Mather’s for Selby and Ainsty win
Sir Keir Starmer said 25-year-old Keir Mather’s victory in Selby and Ainsty demonstrates the “demand for change”.
The Labour leader tweeted: “Congratulations Mather-Keir, Labour’s new MP for Selby and Ainsty!
“Last night, Selby and Ainsty made history. This incredible result shows how powerful the demand for change is.
“Only Labour can deliver that change, and build a better Britain.”
What we know about Keir Mather, the new youngest MP in the Commons
New Labour MP Keir Mather joked that he had “heard far worse” when asked how he felt about becoming “the Baby of the House”.
The 25-year-old will become the youngest MP in the Commons after overturning a 20,137 majority in the North Yorkshire constituency of Selby & Ainsty.
In a speech after he was declared the winner of the by-election, Mr Mather said he “understood the enormity of what has just happened”.
Katie Dickinson has more.
‘Baby of the House’: What we know about Keir Mather, the youngest MP in the Commons
Labour’s Keir Mather, 25, will become the youngest MP in the Commons after overturning a 20,137 majority in Selby & Ainsty
Anthony Browne says Uxbridge win for Tories is ‘stunning'
Tory MP Anthony Browne said it was “stunning” for the government to win a mid term by-election in London.
He said it is “all to play for” in next year’s general election.
Mr Browne said: “It is stunning for the Conservative government to win a mid term by-election in London. These results - each main party winning a seat and Labour failing to gain Uxbridge - shows that it is all to play for in the 2024 General Election.”
Sunak will hold on to Uxbridge by-election result as a drowning man clings to driftwood
In Boris Johnson’s old seat, Tory voters’ hatred for the ULEZ outstripped their gripes with the government – an unusual but localised factor, writes Sean O’Grady.
Sunak will hold on to Uxbridge by-election result as a drowning man to driftwood
In Boris Johnson’s old seat, Tory voters’ hatred for the ULEZ outstripped their gripes with the government – an unusual but localised factor, writes Sean O’Grady
Tory mocks 25-year-old Keir Mathers as Labour’s ‘Inbetweeners’ MP
Senior Tory MP Johnny Mercer mocked the new 25-year-old Labour MP Keir Mather by comparing him to the teen sitcom The Inbetweeners.
“We mustn’t become a repeat of The Inbetweeners, right?” said the senior MP on Sky News.
“This guy has been at Oxford University more than he’s been in a job. You put a chip in him and he just relates Labour lines. People have had enough of that, right?”
Labour peer Baroness Chapman fired back: “You’re being disrespectful to the voters of Selby.”
UK by-election results: Everything you need to know
Rishi Sunak has suffered a double by-election defeat in safe Tory seats, with Labour and the Liberal Democrats both overturning majorities of about 20,000.
Labour won Selby and Ainsty and the Lib Dems took Somerton and Frome on sizable swings which will leave many Tory MPs looking nervously at their own majorities.
But the Tory leader was spared the prospect of being the first prime minister since 1968 to lose three by-elections.
Rich Booth explains some of the key facts and statistics from the results of Thursday’s by-elections.
UK by-election results 2023: Everything you need to know in graphs
Key facts and statistics from the results of Thursday’s by-elections
Tactical voting works, says winning Lib Dem
Sarah Dyke, who won Somerton and Frome by more than 11,000 votes, hailed the use of tactical voting to defeat the Tories.
She thanked Labour and Green voters for “lending” her their votes: “There is no doubt that our electoral system is broken, but you have shown that the Conservatives can still be beaten under it.”
She added: “I will work every day to repay your faith and trust in me.”
Selby and Ainsty by-election result
Selby and Ainsty was the third by-election result to come in this morning.
The vote was necessitated following the resignation of Nigel Adams, a close ally of former prime minister Boris Johnson.
Labour made history by winning the seat as Sir Keir Starmer’s party achieved the largest swing from the Conservatives since February 1997, and the second-largest ever.
New Labour MP Keir Mather defeated his Tory opponent Claire Holmes, with 16,456 votes to her 12,295, with the 25-year-old set to become the “Baby of the House” as the youngest MP in the Commons.
Take a look at the front page of The Independent’s 5am by-election special edition
Somerton and Frome by-election result
Somerton and Frome is the fourth seat the Liberal Democrats have taken from the Conservatives at a by-election since the 2019 general election, all of which have changed hands on huge swings in the vote.
Sarah Dyke, a Somerset councillor, won the seat with 21,187 votes, while Conservative councillor Faye Purbrick trailed in second with 10,179 votes.
The swing at Somerton was 29.0 percentage points, or the equivalent of a net change of 29 in every 100 people who voted Tory in 2019 switching sides.
This is well above the 14.9 point swing the Lib Dems needed to win the seat.
The by-election in Somerton and Frome came about because MP David Warburton resigned after admitting taking cocaine.
Mr Warburton has also been accused of making unwanted advances towards two women, which led to his suspension last year.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies