Rishi Sunak has been dealt two painful by-election blows, despite clinging onto Boris Johnson’s former seat – as Labour recorded its largest swing since 1997.

The race in the former PM’s Uxbridge constituency went down to the wire as a recount in the small hours of Friday – but it was Mr Sunak’s party who clung on, saving him from a “disastrous” triple by-election defeat in something of an embarrassment for Sir Keir Starmer.

But there was joy for Labour too, as they overturned the Tories’ 20,000 majority in Selby and Ainsty in the largest swing since months prior to Tony Blair’s 1997 landslide.

In Somerton and Frome, the Lib Dems also stormed to victory, overturning the Tories’ 19,000 majority with significant room to spare, winning by 11,000 votes.

New Lib Dem MP Sarah Dyke hailed tactical voting: “There is no doubt that our electoral system is broken, but you have shown that the Conservatives can still be beaten under it.”