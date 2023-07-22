By election results live: Sunak faces general election disaster after shock losses, say Tories
Labour sees largest swing since 1997 in Selby and Ainsty and Lib Dems win in Somerset and Frome
By-elections: Rishi Sunak says next election is not a done deal
Tory MPs are warning Rishi Sunak that Labour is on course for general election victory after the Conservatives suffered a double drubbing in the Selby and Somerton by-elections.
Of the three seats up for grabs in Thursday’s votes, Mr Sunak only held on to Boris Johnson’s former seat in Uxbridge – a win widely seen as a result of local anger at the expansion of Ulez towards outer London.
The race in the former PM’s constituency went down to the wire as a recount in the small hours of Friday – but it was Mr Sunak’s party who clung on, saving him from a “disastrous” triple by-election defeat in something of an embarrassment for Sir Keir Starmer.
Nigel Mills, Tory MP for Amber Valley in Derbyshire, told The Independent the Selby result was “clearly not good” and meant “red wall” colleagues across the north and Midlands would worry about losing their own seats.
“It reinforces that we’re in a really difficult position. Nobody is in any doubt we have a battle in our hands. If you lose a 20,000 majority and the opposition poll 20 points ahead of you then you’re going to lose a hell of a lot of seats.”
Labour to prepare election pitch after by-election boost
Labour is set to host its annual policy forum this weekend, the day after overturning the largest Tory majority at a by-election in history and, alongside the Liberal Democrats, dealing two huge blows to Rishi Sunak’s party.
Sir Keir Starmer is expected to address members and affiliated groups in Nottingham on Saturday as they consider what ideas Labour should put forward in its manifesto at the next general election, likely to be next year.
Labour to debate election pitch after delivering by-election blow to Tories
The Conservatives clinging on to Boris Johnson’s former Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat has opened up a debate about green policies.
Desperate Tories warn Sunak they are headed for disaster after ‘appalling’ by-elections
Rishi Sunak has been warned by his party that the Conservatives are heading for a disastrous general election defeat - as “desperate” Tory MPs called for urgent changes to halt Sir Keir Starmer’s path to No 10.
As Labour overturned a 20,000 majority in a historic by-election victory while the Lib Dems took another safe Tory seat, a former Conservative cabinet minister told The Independent: “The party’s over.”
Sir Keir seized on the victory to declare Labour was on course for power, as Rishi Sunak was forced to insist that the next election was “not a done deal”.
One long-serving Tory MP admitted the results showed voters were “p***ed off with us” over the spiralling interest rates crisis, and Labour would “easily” win an imminent general election.
Another, Nigel Mills, warned the Tories were “going to lose a hell of a lot of seats”, while ex-justice secretary David Gauke said most Conservative MPs would be “terrified” by the “appalling” result.
Desperate Tories warn Sunak they are headed for disaster after ‘appalling’ elections
Conservatives ‘going to lose a hell of a lot of seats’, admits one MP – despite Rishi Sunak’s claim Labour general election victory is ‘not a done deal’
Boris Johnson says Natwest chief must quit if she leaked information about Nigel Farage’s account
Former prime minister Boris Johnson has called on the chief executive of Natwest to resign if it is found that she leaked details of Nigel Farage’s Coutts account to the BBC.
Mr Johnson said he did not know whether Dame Alison Rose had briefed the story to the BBC’s business editor.
But he called on banking minister Andrew Griffith to “establish all the facts about how a false impression of Farage’s financial circumstances was given to the media”.
He added: “And I am afraid that if Dame Alison was in any way responsible then she really needs to go. And Farage - if that is what he wants - should have all his accounts restored forthwith. This is about far more than the bank account of one person.”
ICYMI: Starmer labels Johnny Mercer ‘sill sod’ who will ‘soon be history'
Sir Keir Starmer has labelled a Government minister a “silly sod” who will “soon be history”, after Johnny Mercer compared the party’s new 25-year-old MP to a character from cult Channel 4 comedy The Inbetweeners.
The minister for Veterans’ Affairs said Keir Mather had been “dropped into” the Selby and Ainsty constituency and “spouted identikit Keir Starmer lines”, after earlier stating: “We don’t want Parliament to become like The Inbetweeners.”
The Labour leader hit back at Mr Mercer in Selby on Friday, as he celebrated the by-election victory alongside Mr Mather and deputy leader Angela Rayner.
Strolling along the pitch at Selby Town Football Club and surrounded by media, Sir Keir told the new MP: “There was some silly sod on the radio, on the television last night saying you were only 25.
The comments were picked up by an ITV camera crew and Sir Keir can be heard saying: “But the answer is, you’re 25 and you’ve made history and he’s whatever age he is and he’ll soon be history.”
Mr Mather will become the youngest MP in the Commons - the Baby of the House - after overturning a 20,137 Conservative majority to win the North Yorkshire seat for Labour.
The Inbetweeners, which aired in the late 2000s, follows four friends at school who end up in awkward and embarrassing situations as they try to enter adulthood.
Explaining his comments to Sky News on Friday, Mr Mercer said: “I think this synthetic outrage, identikit Labour politician is the opposite of what people like me came into politics for.
“He’s been at Oxford University more than he’s had a job, right? So if you can really apply that to the empathy required to understand what it’s really like in this country at the moment, in terms of the cost of living and all these experiences of these people he’s trying to represent.
“Personally, I don’t think that is conducive to good electoral representation and I’m more than entitled to have that view.”
New Selby MP has wanted to be PM since age six, grandmother says
The grandparents of new ‘Baby of the House’ Keir Mather have said that he has wanted to be prime minister since the age of six.
Mr Mather, who is just 25-years-old, won a historic victory in Selby and Ainsty in the recent by-election.
His grandmother told Channel 4: “I’ll tell you why he won - there’s no bull. He’s just an honest kid and that’s what people want. He was going to be prime minister, he told me when he was six or seven.”
His grandfather told the broadcaster: “We’re not surprised that he’s become an MP, just suprised that he’s won the victory that he did here today. We thought it was probably insurmountable. But he’s worked very hard and he deserves it.
“He’s one of six grandsons and he’s always been a leader and a mouthpiece for all of them.”
Treasury eyes inherited pension pots
Tax breaks for people who inherit a pension could be taken away, according to a report in The Times.
Pensions are typically exempt from inheritance tax and a beneficiary can inherit one, keep it invested, and continue to withdraw an income without paying tax on it. This stops if the pension belongs to someone over 75, with income tax paid on withdrawals.
However the government are considering a plan to apply income tax to withdrawals no matter what the age, the paper reports.
Recap: Sadiq Khan needs to ‘reflect’ on Ulez, Starmer says
Sir Keir Starmer has said that London mayor Sadiq Khan needs to “reflect” on the plan to extend London’s ultra-low emission zone following the Tory by-election win in Uxbridge & South Ruislip.
The Labour leader blamed the transport policy as “the reason we didn’t win there”.
“We know that. We heard that on the doors. We’ve all got to reflect on that, including the mayor. We’ve got to look at the result. The mayor needs to reflect. And it’s too early to say what should happen next.”
Mr Khan said he was “disappointed” at the Uxbridge result but said that pressing ahead with the Ulez expansion was the right thing to do.
“It was a difficult decision to take. But just like nobody will accept drinking dirty water, why accept dirty air?”
The offending comment
Here is how Labour’s newest MP was called an ‘Inbetweener’ by a Tory.
Home Office denies barge housing asylum is ‘floating prison'
The Home Office has denied its barge housing asylum seekers is a “floating prison” and said the people on board would be “free to come and go as they want”.
Gardening in nearby allotments and hiking tours of the area are among the activities which could be offered to some 500 migrants set to board the giant vessel now berthed on the most southerly point of Dorset’s Jurassic Coast.
Officials were keen to stress efforts the department had made to allay the concerns of people in Portland - a small island with a population of about 13,600 people - as they led a press tour of the vessel on Friday.
Deputy director for asylum accommodation Leanne Palk disputed claims made by campaigners about the facilities.
She said: “It isn’t a floating prison.
“People are free to come and go as they want, but we do have this secure fence line in place just so that people don’t wander around the port.
“It is a working port and we need to keep the safety of the asylum seekers on board the vessel at the heart of everything we do.”
Ms Palk said it was unlikely asylum seekers would leave the barge and never come back, adding: “They’ve got a vested interest in having their asylum claim processed.”
What do Uxbridge voters think of Boris Johnson?
ICYMI, this is what Uxbridge had to say about their departing MP.
