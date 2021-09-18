Boris Johnson news – live: France recalls envoys over AUKUS row as Gavin Williamson ‘tipped for knighthood’
France has recalled its ambassadors to the US and Australia in a dramatic escalation of diplomatic tensions in the row over a nuclear submarine deal as part of the new AUKUS alliance.
The country is understood to be furious after the UK and US announced that they had agreed to help the Australian navy acquire a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines, prompting the cancellation of a £30bn deal for France to supply conventional diesel-electric watercraft.
French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Friday that the "exceptional decision" was justified by the countries' actions, but he made no mention of recalling the French ambassador to London.
It came as a report suggested that ousted former education secretary Gavin Williamson was being tipped for a knighthood following his departure from the UK government.
The Tory MP, who was widely-criticised in his Cabinet post, is expected to feature in Boris Johnson’s next honours list, according to sources for The Telegraph.
France recalls US and Australian ambassadors in protest at AUKUS submarine deal
France has taken the dramatic step of recalling its ambassadors to the US and Australia in protest at being pushed out of a multibillion-pound submarine deal.
Diplomatic relations between France and countries in the new AUKUS alliance have been strained after Australia revealed that it would pull out of a contract with the French government to supply defence submarines in favour of a rival deal with the UK and US.
Our reporter, Helen Elfer, has the full story below:
France recalls US and Australia ambassadors over submarine deal
The decision was made by French president Emmanuel Macron
