France has recalled its ambassadors to the US and Australia in a dramatic escalation of diplomatic tensions in the row over a nuclear submarine deal as part of the new AUKUS alliance.

The country is understood to be furious after the UK and US announced that they had agreed to help the Australian navy acquire a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines, prompting the cancellation of a £30bn deal for France to supply conventional diesel-electric watercraft.

French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Friday that the “exceptional decision” was justified by the countries’ actions, but he made no mention of recalling the French ambassador to London.

