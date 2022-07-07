Boris Johnson must not be allowed to stay at No 10 as a caretaker prime minister over the summer, Sir John Major has said.

In an extraordinary intervention, the former Tory PM has written to the chair of the 1922 Committee of backbenchers to say it would be “unwise” and “unsustainable” for him to stay on for three months.

In his letter to Sir Graham Brady, Sir John said: “The proposal for the prime minister to remain in office – for up to three months – having lost the support of his cabinet, his government and his parliamentary party is unwise, and may be unsustainable.”

The former PM warned that Mr Johnson “maintains the power of patronage and, of even greater concern, the power to make decisions which will affect the lives of those within all four nations of the United Kingdom and further afield”.

Sir John suggested deputy prime minister Dominic Raab could be an acting prime minister until a new leader was elected.

Or, he suggested, Tory MPs could elect the new leader soon who would become prime minister, with party members then asked to endorse the decision.

The former PM added: “Neither of these options is ideal, but the interests of the country must be given priority over all else and, with so many long-term and critical issues before us.”

He said the situation required “an imaginative response even at the risk of some bruised feelings within the party – is most definitely in the national interest”.

The intervention comes as senior Tory MP Nus Ghani, deputy chair of the 1922 Committee, said Mr Raab should take over from Mr Johnson immediately on an interim basis.

Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng also suggested Mr Johnson should not stay until October, as has been suggested – saying a new leader is needed “as soon as practicable”.

Tory MP Andrew Bridgen said the speech showed “no apology, no contrition – so Johnson”. The backbencher said he was worried about “further damage” Mr Johnson could do while he remains caretaker in the weeks ahead.

The Brexiteer suggested Mr Johnson could say he was “unwell” and let Mr Raab take over. Challenged on Sky News over whether Mr Johnson was unwell, Mr Bridgen said: “That depends on who you ask.”

George Freeman – who quit as science minister earlier today – tweeted: “Boris Johnson needs to hand in the seals of office, apologise to Her Majesty and advise her to call for a caretaker Prime Minister to take over today.”

Labour will stage a Commons vote to try to force Mr Johnson out of No 10 immediately, if he tries to stay on as caretaker.

Keir Starmer urged Conservative MPs to “get rid of him” now – rather than serve a two-month interim period, while a successor is elected, saying: ”He can’t cling on in this way.”