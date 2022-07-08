Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1657253832

Boris Johnson resigns – live: Tom Tugendhat launches leadership bid after PM quits

The MP vowed to ‘bring new energy and ideas to government’ and to ‘bridge the Brexit divide’

Stuti Mishra,Lamiat Sabin
Friday 08 July 2022 05:17
Comments

Who could replace Boris Johnson in the role of prime minister?

Former soldier Tom Tugendhat has become the first Tory MP to confirm that he will compete to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister.

The chairman of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, who has never served in government, said he would offer the party a “fresh start” after Mr Johnson announced his resignation on Thursday.

Writing in The Daily Telegraph, Mr Tugendhat said: “I am putting together a broad coalition of colleagues that will bring new energy and ideas to government and, finally, to bridge the Brexit divide that has dominated our recent history.

“I have served before – in the military, and now in Parliament. Now I hope to answer the call once again as prime minister. It’s time for a clean start. It’s time for renewal.”

The revealing of intentions by the Tonbridge and Malling MP comes after PA news agency reported that former health secretary Sajid Javid and transport secretary Grant Shapps are also considering running in the leadership race.

A timetable for the leadership race will be announced next week.

Recommended

1657253832

Editor's letter: Boris Johnson thinks he has the right to decide when he leaves office – but does he?

It’s difficult to argue with Sir John Major’s judgement that Boris Johnson’s plan to remain prime minister until the autumn is unsustainable, writes our political editor Andrew Woodcock.

Contrary to Johnson’s claim over recent days, he does not owe his position as PM to a “mandate” from the 14 million people who voted Tory in 2019. Those votes were for individual MPs, part of whose job as representatives of their constituents in parliament is to choose a prime minister.

Read more:

Stuti Mishra8 July 2022 05:17
1657252849

Tory members will have final say on Boris Johnson’s replacement – here’s what they believe

All of Britain will be watching as the race to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister gets underway but only the Conservative party’s membership of 200,000 people has the ultimate say in who is next to lead the country, writes my colleague Liam James.

Mr Johnson was the third Tory leader to be crowned by members since they were given a say in the matter back in the 2000s – it was previously up to party MPs alone. But while all manner of details about MPs are on the public record, relatively little is known about the more populous Tory electorate.

Read more:

Tory members will have final say on new PM, here’s what they believe

Get acquainted with the small but powerful electorate that has Britain’s future in its hands... again

Stuti Mishra8 July 2022 05:00
1657252039

No clear front-runner in race to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister

The starting gun has fired in the contest to replace Boris Johnson in No 10, but there is no obvious front-runner.

Mr Johnson will remain as prime minister until a successor is in place, expected to be by the time of the Conservative Party conference in October.

Here are some of the potential contenders to be the new Tory leader, in alphabetical order:

No clear front-runner in race to replace Boris Johnson as Prime Minister

Mr Johnson will remain in the role until a successor is in place, expected to be by October’s Conservative Party conference.

Stuti Mishra8 July 2022 04:47
1657245600

ICYMI: Minister resumes job day after quitting in protest

In case you missed it...

Conservative MP Will Quince has agreed to return to his old job as children’s minister only one day after resigning in protest at having to defend Boris Johnson over the Chris Pincher scandal:

Read the full story here by Adam Forrest

Will Quince returns as minister 24 hours after quitting in protest

Minister resigned after being given ‘inaccurate’ assurances about PM’s Chris Pincher position

Lamiat Sabin8 July 2022 03:00
1657242000

Biden: US will continue ‘close co-operation’ with UK

The United States will continue its “close co-operation” with the UK in the wake of Boris Johnson’s resignation, president Joe Biden said.

In a brief statement, Mr Biden did not mention Mr Johnson by name or refer to his resignation.

But he said his administration would continue to work with the UK government alongside other allies and partners.

Joe Biden and Boris Johnson at the recent G7 summit in Germany

(Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“The United Kingdom and the United States are the closest of friends and allies, and the special relationship between our people remains strong and enduring,” Mr Biden said in the statement reported by the ABC network.

“I look forward to continuing our close co-operation with the government of the United Kingdom, as well as our allies and partners around the world, on a range of important priorities.

“That includes maintaining a strong and united approach to supporting the people of Ukraine as they defend themselves against Putin’s brutal war on their democracy, and holding Russia accountable for its actions.”

Lamiat Sabin8 July 2022 02:00
1657239300

Tory MPs at Spectator party silent on Boris Johnson

Several MPs who attended the Spectator summer party on Thursday night refused to comment on Boris Johnson’s resignation as prime minister.

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi, education secretary James Cleverly, former levelling up secretary Michael Gove – who Mr Johnson sacked on Wednesday – and Cop26 president Alok Sharma ignored reporters when they were asked who the future leader of the Conservatives could be and what they thought about the PM.

Mr Johnson’s sister, journalist Rachel Johnson, also declined to comment as she left the party.

Lamiat Sabin8 July 2022 01:15
1657236600

Matt Hancock says he will not launch bid to become PM

Former health secretary Matt Hancock has said he will not be running in the Conservative leadership election.

He was speaking outside of Spectator magazine’s summer party, where he went outside to meet his partner Gina Coladangelo before heading back in.

At the party, he said Boris Johnson was “of course” the right person to lead the country over the next few months.

He told journalists: “No, I’m not going to stand, but I care deeply that it’s somebody who will deliver for people, and will really make sure that the Conservative Party is there to get through difficult times.”

Lamiat Sabin8 July 2022 00:30
1657233959

What could Boris Johnson do next?

Boris Johnson's resignation has sparked questions as to where his career will go as he awaits the election of a new Tory leader to replace him as prime minister.

But in the unlikely event that he runs out of ideas for his next moves, he can draw some inspiration from his predecessors' post-Downing Street careers.

You can check out my compilation of what former PMs have done after leaving Downing Street here:

What could Boris Johnson do next? How former prime ministers now spend their time

Boris Johnson can draw some inspiration from his predecessors

Lamiat Sabin7 July 2022 23:45
1657231301

Pictures: PM supported by family and allies after resignation

Pictures from behind the scenes at Downing Street show Boris Johnson surrounded by his family and supporters soon after he announced his resignation to the public.

(Andrew Parsons / No10 Downing Street)

Cabinet ministers Jacob Rees-Mogg and Nadine Dorries were among those to welcome the PM back into No 10 after he finished his speech at a lectern outside – while protesters on Whitehall booed.

(Andrew Parsons / No10 Downing Street)

Pictures show Mr Johnson embracing his wife Carrie, who has their daughter Romy strapped to her front in a baby carrier, and him hugging their son Wilfred – who has inherited his father’s tousled blonde hair.

(Andrew Parsons / No10 Downing Street)
Lamiat Sabin7 July 2022 23:01
1657229405

Boris Johnson should stay as PM until autumn, says Dr Liam Fox

Former Cabinet minister Dr Liam Fox has said Boris Johnson should be able to remain in position until his successor is announced.

Mr Johnson, when announcing his resignation on Thursday, said that he should be able to remain as prime minister for the next several months.

Boris Johnson and Dr Liam Fox

(AFP via Getty Images)

Yesterday, Dr Fox – who used to serve in government as international trade secretary until July 2019 – said Mr Johnson should quit and that he “no longer had confidence” in him as leader.

When asked if Mr Johnson should remain until autumn, Dr Fox said: “Yes, I think the precedent is there, David Cameron stayed until his successor was elected, Theresa May stayed until her successor was elected.

“So the precedent is clear and I think to change that would be a big mistake.”

Asked who he is backing, Dr Fox replied: “Let’s see who the candidates are first.”

He added: “We should have a leader who believes in Brexit, believes in the transatlantic alliance, believes in free trade and believes in free markets. It used to be called conservatism.”

Lamiat Sabin7 July 2022 22:30

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in