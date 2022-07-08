Boris Johnson resigns – live: Tom Tugendhat launches leadership bid after PM quits
The MP vowed to ‘bring new energy and ideas to government’ and to ‘bridge the Brexit divide’
Who could replace Boris Johnson in the role of prime minister?
Former soldier Tom Tugendhat has become the first Tory MP to confirm that he will compete to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister.
The chairman of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, who has never served in government, said he would offer the party a “fresh start” after Mr Johnson announced his resignation on Thursday.
Writing in The Daily Telegraph, Mr Tugendhat said: “I am putting together a broad coalition of colleagues that will bring new energy and ideas to government and, finally, to bridge the Brexit divide that has dominated our recent history.
“I have served before – in the military, and now in Parliament. Now I hope to answer the call once again as prime minister. It’s time for a clean start. It’s time for renewal.”
The revealing of intentions by the Tonbridge and Malling MP comes after PA news agency reported that former health secretary Sajid Javid and transport secretary Grant Shapps are also considering running in the leadership race.
A timetable for the leadership race will be announced next week.
Editor's letter: Boris Johnson thinks he has the right to decide when he leaves office – but does he?
It’s difficult to argue with Sir John Major’s judgement that Boris Johnson’s plan to remain prime minister until the autumn is unsustainable, writes our political editor Andrew Woodcock.
Contrary to Johnson’s claim over recent days, he does not owe his position as PM to a “mandate” from the 14 million people who voted Tory in 2019. Those votes were for individual MPs, part of whose job as representatives of their constituents in parliament is to choose a prime minister.
Read more:
Tory members will have final say on Boris Johnson’s replacement – here’s what they believe
All of Britain will be watching as the race to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister gets underway but only the Conservative party’s membership of 200,000 people has the ultimate say in who is next to lead the country, writes my colleague Liam James.
Mr Johnson was the third Tory leader to be crowned by members since they were given a say in the matter back in the 2000s – it was previously up to party MPs alone. But while all manner of details about MPs are on the public record, relatively little is known about the more populous Tory electorate.
Read more:
Tory members will have final say on new PM, here’s what they believe
Get acquainted with the small but powerful electorate that has Britain’s future in its hands... again
No clear front-runner in race to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister
The starting gun has fired in the contest to replace Boris Johnson in No 10, but there is no obvious front-runner.
Mr Johnson will remain as prime minister until a successor is in place, expected to be by the time of the Conservative Party conference in October.
Here are some of the potential contenders to be the new Tory leader, in alphabetical order:
No clear front-runner in race to replace Boris Johnson as Prime Minister
Mr Johnson will remain in the role until a successor is in place, expected to be by October’s Conservative Party conference.
ICYMI: Minister resumes job day after quitting in protest
In case you missed it...
Conservative MP Will Quince has agreed to return to his old job as children’s minister only one day after resigning in protest at having to defend Boris Johnson over the Chris Pincher scandal:
Read the full story here by Adam Forrest
Will Quince returns as minister 24 hours after quitting in protest
Minister resigned after being given ‘inaccurate’ assurances about PM’s Chris Pincher position
Biden: US will continue ‘close co-operation’ with UK
The United States will continue its “close co-operation” with the UK in the wake of Boris Johnson’s resignation, president Joe Biden said.
In a brief statement, Mr Biden did not mention Mr Johnson by name or refer to his resignation.
But he said his administration would continue to work with the UK government alongside other allies and partners.
“The United Kingdom and the United States are the closest of friends and allies, and the special relationship between our people remains strong and enduring,” Mr Biden said in the statement reported by the ABC network.
“I look forward to continuing our close co-operation with the government of the United Kingdom, as well as our allies and partners around the world, on a range of important priorities.
“That includes maintaining a strong and united approach to supporting the people of Ukraine as they defend themselves against Putin’s brutal war on their democracy, and holding Russia accountable for its actions.”
Tory MPs at Spectator party silent on Boris Johnson
Several MPs who attended the Spectator summer party on Thursday night refused to comment on Boris Johnson’s resignation as prime minister.
Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi, education secretary James Cleverly, former levelling up secretary Michael Gove – who Mr Johnson sacked on Wednesday – and Cop26 president Alok Sharma ignored reporters when they were asked who the future leader of the Conservatives could be and what they thought about the PM.
Mr Johnson’s sister, journalist Rachel Johnson, also declined to comment as she left the party.
Matt Hancock says he will not launch bid to become PM
Former health secretary Matt Hancock has said he will not be running in the Conservative leadership election.
He was speaking outside of Spectator magazine’s summer party, where he went outside to meet his partner Gina Coladangelo before heading back in.
At the party, he said Boris Johnson was “of course” the right person to lead the country over the next few months.
He told journalists: “No, I’m not going to stand, but I care deeply that it’s somebody who will deliver for people, and will really make sure that the Conservative Party is there to get through difficult times.”
What could Boris Johnson do next?
Boris Johnson's resignation has sparked questions as to where his career will go as he awaits the election of a new Tory leader to replace him as prime minister.
But in the unlikely event that he runs out of ideas for his next moves, he can draw some inspiration from his predecessors' post-Downing Street careers.
You can check out my compilation of what former PMs have done after leaving Downing Street here:
What could Boris Johnson do next? How former prime ministers now spend their time
Boris Johnson can draw some inspiration from his predecessors
Pictures: PM supported by family and allies after resignation
Pictures from behind the scenes at Downing Street show Boris Johnson surrounded by his family and supporters soon after he announced his resignation to the public.
Cabinet ministers Jacob Rees-Mogg and Nadine Dorries were among those to welcome the PM back into No 10 after he finished his speech at a lectern outside – while protesters on Whitehall booed.
Pictures show Mr Johnson embracing his wife Carrie, who has their daughter Romy strapped to her front in a baby carrier, and him hugging their son Wilfred – who has inherited his father’s tousled blonde hair.
Boris Johnson should stay as PM until autumn, says Dr Liam Fox
Former Cabinet minister Dr Liam Fox has said Boris Johnson should be able to remain in position until his successor is announced.
Mr Johnson, when announcing his resignation on Thursday, said that he should be able to remain as prime minister for the next several months.
Yesterday, Dr Fox – who used to serve in government as international trade secretary until July 2019 – said Mr Johnson should quit and that he “no longer had confidence” in him as leader.
When asked if Mr Johnson should remain until autumn, Dr Fox said: “Yes, I think the precedent is there, David Cameron stayed until his successor was elected, Theresa May stayed until her successor was elected.
“So the precedent is clear and I think to change that would be a big mistake.”
Asked who he is backing, Dr Fox replied: “Let’s see who the candidates are first.”
He added: “We should have a leader who believes in Brexit, believes in the transatlantic alliance, believes in free trade and believes in free markets. It used to be called conservatism.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies