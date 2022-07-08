✕ Close Who could replace Boris Johnson in the role of prime minister?

Former soldier Tom Tugendhat has become the first Tory MP to confirm that he will compete to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister.

The chairman of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, who has never served in government, said he would offer the party a “fresh start” after Mr Johnson announced his resignation on Thursday.

Writing in The Daily Telegraph, Mr Tugendhat said: “I am putting together a broad coalition of colleagues that will bring new energy and ideas to government and, finally, to bridge the Brexit divide that has dominated our recent history.

“I have served before – in the military, and now in Parliament. Now I hope to answer the call once again as prime minister. It’s time for a clean start. It’s time for renewal.”

The revealing of intentions by the Tonbridge and Malling MP comes after PA news agency reported that former health secretary Sajid Javid and transport secretary Grant Shapps are also considering running in the leadership race.

A timetable for the leadership race will be announced next week.