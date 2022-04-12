Boris Johnson news - live: PM and Rishi Sunak fined over law-breaking lockdown parties
The prime minister and the chancellor will be issued fixed penalty notices
Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak will be fined amid the police probe into lockdown parties at Downing Street.
A No 10 spokeswoman said: “The prime minister and chancellor of the exchequer have today received notification that the Metropolitan police intend to issue them with fixed penalty notices.”
The announcement was met with immediate calls for Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak to resign, including from Labour leader Keir Starmer, who said the Conservatives were “totally unfit to govern.”
It comes as the Met announced it would issue more than 50 fines for breaches of Covid lockdown rules in Whitehall and Downing Street.
It is understood this includes 30 additional referrals for fixed penalty notices on top of the 20 issued in late March.
Police said they were still assessing large quantities of “investigative material” that could lead to further fines.
Douglas Ross says PM should not be removed 'at this time'
Douglas Ross, leader of the Scottish Tories, has come out in defence of Boris Johnson’s position, saying he should not resign or be pushed out while the war rages on in Ukraine.
“The public are rightly furious at what happened in Downing Street during the pandemic. I understand why they are angry and share their fury. The behaviour was unacceptable. The prime minister now needs to respond to these fines being issued,” he said in a statement, adding:
”However, as I’ve made very clear, in the middle of war in Europe, when Vladimir Putin is committing war crimes and the UK is Ukraine’s biggest ally, as President Zelensky said at the weekend, it wouldn’t be right to remove the prime minister at this time.”
Mr Ross previously came under fire for calling on the PM to resign over the Partygate allegations, in what was branded an unprecendeted show of disloyalty by swathes of top Tories.
Brexit minister Jacob Rees-Mogg went as far as saying Mr Ross had “always been quite a lightweight” politican, which he was later slapped down for.
Downing Street parties timeline as Johnson and Sunak to be fined
As the prime minister and chancellor are set to be fined, here’s what we know about the parties being investigated by the Metropolitan Police.
Downing Street parties timeline as Johnson and Sunak to be fined
Scotland Yard has now made at least 50 referrals for fixed-penalty notices – up from 20 at the end of March.
Clip of Rishi Sunak denying he attended lockdown parties resurfaces
A clip showing Rishi Sunak denying he attended lockdown parties has resurfaced – after No 10 confirmed the chancellor will be fined by police investigating the partygate scandal.
“I did not attend any parties,” the chancellor told the House of Commons in December.
Sturgeon calls on PM and Chancellor to resign after fines
Scotland’s first minister has called for the prime minister and chancellor to resign after they were fined over lockdown parties in Downing Street.
Nicola Sturgeon said the prime minister “broke the law and repeatedly lied to parliament about it.”
She wrote on twitter: “The basic values of integrity and decency – essential to the proper working of any parliamentary democracy – demand that he go.
“And he should take his out of touch chancellor with him.”
You can read the full story below.
Sturgeon calls on PM and Chancellor to resign after fines
The Metropolitan Police announced on Tuesday that at least 30 more fines had been issued in the partygate saga.
Partygate: All the excuses and denials by Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak for law-breaking events
“All guidance was followed completely in No 10”, Boris Johnson told the Commons in December after it emerged gatherings had been held during periods of strict Covid curbs the previous Christmas.
When senior No 10 aide Allegra Stratton was captured laughing about a “cheese and wine” party in a leaked video, Mr Johnson claimed: “I have been repeatedly assured since these allegations emerged that there was no party and that no Covid rules were broken.”
It’s since emerged that Boris Johnson attended a number of events.
Now, he is going to be fined by the Metropolitan Police.
Adam Forrest has the story below.
All the excuses used by Boris Johnson for law-breaking parties
The public statements – from ‘all guidance was followed’ to claims of ‘work event’
‘They took us all for mugs’: Bereaved families call for Johnson and Sunak to quit
Bereaved families have called for the prime minister and chancellor to quit, saying the pair “broke the law” and “took us all for mugs”.
“If they had any decency they would be gone by tonight,” Lobby Akinnola, spokesman for the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group.
“After everything that’s happened it’s still unbelievably painful to know that the prime minister was partying and breaking his own lockdown rules – while we were unable to be at our loved ones’ sides in their dying moments, or in miserable funerals with only a handful of people – because we were following the rules.”
“The fact that the prime minister and his chancellor then lied about it, and would have continued to do so if the police hadn’t intervened, is truly shameless. They broke the law. But even worse, they took us all for mugs.
“When we met the PM in the No 10 garden – the same one where they had these parties – he looked us in the eye and said he had done everything he could to save our loved ones.
“We now know that that was a lie. There is simply no way either the prime minister or chancellor can continue.
“Their dishonesty has caused untold hurt to the bereaved. Not only that, but they have lost all credibility with the wider public, which could cost lives if new variants mean restrictions are needed in the future.”
Sadiq Khan joins calls for Boris Johnson to resign
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has joined calls for Boris Johnson to resign.
He tweeted: “A Prime Minister who breaks the laws his government makes and then lies about it isn’t fit for office.
“Families made huge sacrifices and obeyed the law. Many said their last goodbyes to loved ones on the phone while the prime minister partied.
“Boris Johnson must resign.”
Carrie Johnson ‘will be issued Partygate fine’
Carrie Johnson will be issued a fine over the Partygate scandal, the Telegraph reports.
The prime minister’s wife will be handed a fixed penalty notice alongside Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, the paper says.
Her spokeswoman said: “In the interests of transparency, Mrs Johnson can confirm she has been notified that she will receive a Fixed Penalty Notice (FPN). She has not yet received any further details about the nature of the FPN.”
You can read the story below.
Carrie Johnson fined for Covid lockdown breaches
Carrie Johnson, the UK prime minister’s wife, is to be fined for Covid lockdown breaches, her spokesperson has said.
Johnson and Sunak must resign – David Lammy
Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy has joined calls for the PM and the chancellor to step down.
“Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak must resign now for breaking the laws they enforced on us all,” he said.
Starmer calls for Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak to resign
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is calling for the prime minister and the chancellor to resign.
Sir Keir said: “Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have broken the law and repeatedly lied to the British public. They must both resign.
“The Conservatives are totally unfit to govern. Britain deserves better.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies