Boris Johnson accused of trying to ‘bury bad news’ with ‘secret’ wedding to Carrie Symonds

Prime MinisterBoris Johnson is facing accusations of trying to “bury this week’s bad news” by turning the spotlight to his “secret” wedding to Carrie Symonds.

The prime minister and Ms Symonds tied the knot on Saturday in a secret ceremony at Westminster Cathedral, with only a handful of church officials aware of the affair, No 10 confirmed on Sunday.

While the wedding may come as a surprise to many, The Sun reported that it had been planned as far back as six months ago.

While Labour leader Keir Starmer offered warm wishes to the newlyweds, saying he wished them a “happy life together”, other members of his party were not so welcoming of the news.

Former frontbencher Jon Trickett took aim at the wedding news, suggesting it was ploy to “bury this week’s bad news” after explosive testimony from Dominic Cummings this week on the government’s Covid response, and on findings that the PM had acted “unwisely” by failing to question who had funded refurbishment work on his Downing Street flat.

Shadow Justice Minister Karl Turner said that weddings were meant to be “happy events,” but instead people were asking “who paid” because they suspected that the prime minister was up to “some sort of fiddle”.

Meanwhile, Labour MP Barry Sheerman took a jab at Mr Johnson’s past relationship history, tweeting: “Where did the Prime Minister's previous marriages take place should there be blue plaques?”

He later tweeted, “so sorry no spite & hatred, just a sense of humour from a Christian who takes marriage vows seriously”.

Saturday’s ceremony marks Mr Johnson’s third marriage, with the prime minister having finalised his divorce from second wife Marina Wheeler in 2020.

He and Ms Symonds were engaged in 2019, before the divorce was finalised, and their song Wilfred was born in April 2020 during the first Covid-19 lockdown.

While some Labour members were critical of the nuptials, the prime minister received congratulations from leaders and members across parties.

In a tweet, Northern Ireland’s First Minister Arlene Foster offered a “huge congratulations to Boris Johnson & Carrie Symonds on your wedding”.