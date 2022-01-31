Boris Johnson has apologised to the House of Commons and said he will make changes to No 10 and the Cabinet Office in response to Sue Gray’s report into parties in Downing Street.

Mr Johnson insisted that his government can still be “trusted”, and made clear he had no intention of resigning, telling MPs: “I get it and I will fix it”.

But Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said that the heavily-abridged report had shown Mr Johnson to be “unfit for office” and called on him to resign.

He said that the fact he refused to showed he was “a man without shame”.

And Mr Johnson was subjected to a withering putdown by predecessor Theresa May, who told MPs that it was clear that No 10 had not observed the rules it imposed on the rest of the country.

She asked the PM whether he “hadn’t read the rules, didn’t understand what they meant or thought they didn’t apply to No 10?”

And Scottish National Party leader in Westminster Ian Blackford was ejected from the Commons chamber by Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle after refusing to withdraw a statement that Johnson had lied.

Mr Blackford said Johnson had “tainted the very institutions of the state” and accused him of “laughing” in the House when he was confronted with evidence of his lies.

“Where is the shame? Where is the dignity? Every moment the prime minister stays, trust in government and the rule of law is ebbing away,” said the SNP MP.

Police were investigating 12 out of 16 reported gatherings, including two which Mr Johnson was known to have attended, said Sir Keir.

“There is now no doubt that the prime minister himself is now subject to criminal investigation,” said the Labour leader.

“By routinely breaking the rules he set, the prime minister took us all for fools, he held people’s sacrifice in contempt, and he showed himself unfit for office.”

He cited Margaret Thatcher’s warning that leaders of the country must not break the rules that they make.

And he issued a challenge to Tory MPs to unseat Mr Johnson for the good of the country.

“It is only they that can end this farce,” he said. “The eyes of this country are upon them. They will be judged by the decisions they take now.”

Under a barrage of calls for his resignation, Mr Johnson said that he intended to create a new Office of the Prime Minister with a civil service permanent secretary.