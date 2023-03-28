Boris Johnson allies to hold conference aiming to ‘take back control’

Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Boris Johnson allies will hold a conference this spring aimed at “taking back control” of the Conservative party.

The Conservative Democratic Organisation (CDO), the group set up after Mr Johnson was kicked out of No 10 by his own party, is to hold its first convention in Bournemouth on 13 May.

Johnson supporters Jacob Rees-Mogg, Nadine Dorries and Priti Patel will make speeches or join debates at the first national gathering of the CDO.

The group run by key Johnson backer Peter Cruddas, a major donor to the former PM, wants Tory members to have a bigger say in electing candidates and party leaders.

“Are you ready to take back control?” the CDO asks on its website. “We look forward to welcoming you to the CDO conference … where you’ll join like-minded patriots who, like you, want to save our party and our country.”

But Mr Johnson is not expected to attend the conference, despite being invited to speak at the event to be in the wake of what are predicted to be disastrous local election results for Rishi Sunak.

Mr Rees-Mogg said he was “looking forward to addressing the voluntary party, which I have long thought is the backbone of Conservatism”.

The organisation – launched on the back of an unsuccessful “Bring back Boris” campaign in the summer – is campaigning for a directly elected Tory chairman and wants members to have a bigger say in policy and party constitution.

It is also pushing for local associations to be able to select their candidate and deselect their MPs “if necessary”, despite concerns right-wing activists could push moderates out of the party.

David Campbell Bannerman, chairman of the CDO, suggested there might be “at least 60 MPs” who would be “getting a little nervous” after leading moderate Damian Green was effectively deselected by his local constituency.

But its vice-president Stephen Greenhalgh denied Mr Green’s deselection was linked to “punishment” over Mr Johnson’s downfall.

The CDO leadership plans to meet Tory chairman Greg Hands to give him the first draft of a “grassroots manifesto”, according to The Telegraph.

Tory donor Lord Cruddas is a staunch backer of Boris Johnson (PA Archive)

Mr Johnson’s bad-tempered performance at the Partygate inquiry – at which he struggled to explain away advice given against giving assurances that Covid guidance was followed in No 10 – is thought to killed his chances of a comeback.

He also failed to inspire much of a Commons revolt against Rishi Sunak’s post-Brexit agreement, which passed by a huge majority of 486.

One senior Tory MP told The Independent the Partygate hearing and Brexit vote were the “death throes of Boris cult”. A former Tory minister put Mr Johnson’s support among MPs at around 25, predicting that could recover “slightly” to “40 max”.

Tory peer and polling guru Lord Hayward said it was “striking” how few Tory MPs joined with Mr Johnson to the post-Brexit deal. “There’s a very big message there,” he said.

Lord Hayward added: “His support is clearly diminished. Is it over? No, it’s not over, but it’s striking that in September 100 names signed his nomination form, and the number who are declared Boris backers has been dropping and dropping.”

Leave.EU co-founder Arron Banks – the so-called “bad boy of Brexit” – held talks with Lord Cruddas and discussed the CDO, according to the Sunday Times.

Lawyers acting for the Tory peer said the pair had met for lunch and drinks but that the work of the CDO was “only discussed in passing”