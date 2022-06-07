Boris Johnson is not “currently” planning a reshuffle of his cabinet in the wake of Monday’s bruising vote of no confidence, Downing Street has said.

And the prime minister’s spokesperson said that Mr Johnson retained his confidence in culture secretary Nadine Dorries after she raised eyebrows with a ferocious Twitter attack on Jeremy Hunt in which she accused the former health secretary of presiding over “inadequate” preparations for a pandemic.

There is speculation in Westminster that Mr Johnson will shake up his top team of ministers in response to the 211-148 ballot which saw more than two-fifths of Tory MPs vote to remove him as leader.

Even supportive MPs have called for a broader diversity of opinion within cabinet to represent different shades of view within the parliamentary party.

Some named Ms Dorries as a candidate for the chop, as one of a group of ministers whose excessively loyal appearances in the media made Tories look “stupid”.

Asked at a daily Wesminster media briefing if a reshuffle was imminent, the PM’s official spokesperson told reporters: “There are no plans currently.”

In an interview shortly after surviving the no-confidence vote, Mr Johnson gave no indication that he was ready to listen to critics or change his direction or ministerial team in response to their concerns.

Instead, he said he intended to “bash on” with the government’s agenda, which he insisted was in line with the priorities of the British public.

Pressed over whether the PM intended to offer any olive branch to rebellious MPs, the spokesperson said: “The prime minister is always open to views and listening to the views of parliamentarians, as he’s done throughout.

“The government believes it has an agenda and approach that is in line with what the public wants and that delivery is what matters to the public right now.”

Mr Johnson is expected to attempt to regain the political initiative with a speech on housing later this week and a joint address with chancellor Rishi Sunak on the economy next week.

Few in Westminster doubt that a shake-up of his ministerial team will follow, most probably before the summer break and possibly in response to what are expected to be disastrous results for Tories in the Wakefield and Tiverton & Honiton by-elections on 23 June.

Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab this morning appeared to be preparing the ground for defeat, saying that mid-term by-elections are often used as an opportunity for protest votes.

“Governments of the day often lose by-elections to go on to win them at a general election,” said Mr Raab.