Boris Johnson news – live: PM encouraged to ‘ditch Sunak’ for Jeremy Hunt
PM’s allies are hoping that the ‘dream team’ would help prevent Tory civil war
Boris Johnson says no-confidence vote win ‘decisive’ despite mass Tory rebellion
Boris Johnson is being encouraged by allies to ditch Rishi Sunak and elevate Jeremy Hunt to chancellor in an effort to shore up his fragile leadership and prevent a Tory civil war.
The prime minister’s future in No 10 was left hanging in the balance after a vote of confidence on Monday night that saw 148 Conservative MPs vote against him.
Now Mr Johnson’s allies are eyeing up what they see as a “dream team” of him and Jeremy Hunt, as reported by The Daily Telegraph.
‘Levelling up fund rules allow ministers to hand billions to favoured areas’
Ministers are accused today of drawing up rules that allow billions of pounds of “levelling up” cash to be handed to their favoured areas.
A stinging report revealed that the “principles” for successful awards from a flagship £4.8bn fund were decided only after the government knew which of 170 bidders “would win and who would not”.
The process suggested Michael Gove’s department was “retrofitting the criteria for success”, the chair of the Commons public accounts committee alleged.
Our deputy political editor Rob Merrick has the details:
‘Ministers improper attacks on judges threaten the constitution’
Ministers’ “improper” attacks on judges threaten the constitution and erode public confidence in the legal profession, MPs have concluded in a stinging parliamentary report.
An inquiry into the independence of the judiciary also raised concerns that recent decisions made by the Supreme Court “may appear” to be influenced by ministerial pressure.
Cross-party MPs noted that ministers have become more critical of judges in recent years in “an evolution that might be described as from ‘critique’ to ‘attack’”.
Holly Bancroft reports:
Labour calls for HMRC investigation against Javid
Labour has called on tax authorities to investigate the financial affairs of the health secretary, Sajid Javid, The Independent has learned.
The party has penned a letter to HMRC requesting a fresh examination of the cabinet minister’s historic tax arrangements.
It centres on Mr Javid’s ties to a company called SA Capital. These links raise the “possibility that he has been a beneficiary of a loan scheme designed to avoid paying UK tax”, said the shadow health secretary, Wes Streeting.
A spokesperson for Mr Javid said the request for an investigation was a “smear attempt” by the Labour Party, reports my colleague Anna Isaac in this exclusive:
Boris Johnson urged to replace Sunak with Hunt
Boris Johnson is being urged by his allies to replace Rishi Sunak with Jeremy Hunt in an effort to prevent civil war among Tory leaders and shore up support for his premiership bruised by the no-confidence vote.
Despite winning Monday’s ballot by 211 votes to 148, Mr Johnson found himself in the eye of a revolt against his leadership.
Now his allies are eyeing up what they see as a “dream team” of him and Jeremy Hunt, as reported by The Daily Telegraph.
The move would have the dual advantage of bringing in the prime minister’s most competitive leadership rival and ensuring he was affixed to the government’s agenda and priorities, Johnson loyalists believe.
My colleague Joe Middleton reports:
Northern Ireland: Fears Boris Johnson will use Brexit to rally support after confidence vote
Divisions within the Conservative Party must not dictate the UK’s approach to negotiations over the Northern Ireland Protocol, the Irish foreign affairs minister has said.
Simon Coveney warned that divisions within the Conservative Party could not impact on UK-EU negotiations over the post-Brexit arrangements for the region.
Tory MPs voted by 211 to 148 in support of Boris Johnson on Monday, in a bruising show of discontent that has left the prime minister seriously weakened.
Dominic McGrath reports:
William Hague: PM leading after confidence vote ‘like driving on M1 with a flat tyre’ - watch
‘No plans’ for reshuffle after Boris Johnson scrapes through confidence vote, says No 10
Boris Johnson is not “currently” planning a reshuffle of his cabinet in the wake of Monday’s bruising vote of no confidence, Downing Street has said.
Read more from our political editor Andrew Woodcock here:
Watch: Boris Johnson won confidence vote 'comfortably', Jacob Rees-Mogg says
If PM calls snap election, ‘he’s not doing that to help the country’, says Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon has said she is not in favour of a snap general election, stressing that holding one would be an attempt by the PM to “take everybody in his own party down with him”.
Speaking to journalists after she opened the new STUC headquarters in Glasgow, the first minister said: “If Boris Johnson wants to call an election, it’ll be because he knows he’s finished and he wants to just take everybody in his own party down with him.
“Do I believe Boris Johnson is capable of such a selfish act? Yes I do.
“That’s something his own party should be thinking of.”
She added: “I don’t think there should be a snap general election - if he decides to call a snap general election, my party will fight it and we’ll fight it with, I think, a reasonable prospect of doing well.
“Boris Johnson needs to stop thinking about what’s best for him and start thinking about what’s best for the country he’s supposed to lead.”
She continued: “If he calls a snap general election, he’s not doing that to help the country.
“He’s doing that only from the perspective of his own preservation. I don’t think it would work because the country would boot him out.”
Scottish Tory leader says he voted against PM because ‘his actions were unacceptable'
The leader of the Scottish Tories said he voted against the PM “because his actions were unacceptable” and that wanting the Johnson to go was his final position.
Douglas Ross told BBC Reporting Scotland: “For those who set the rules to then break the rules, I think, is very difficult to come back from.
“So, as I say, it’s not the timing I would have chosen but, ultimately, there was a vote last night and I had to make a decision, and that’s why I went with my original thought that the prime minister’s actions were unacceptable and I couldn’t support him.”
Mr Ross has changed his mind on the PM’s future before, and when asked if it was his final position, he said: “Yes.”
He added: “I understand how political opponents and some journalists want to frame it like that.
“The one thing that changed throughout this several months where I’ve criticised the prime minister’s actions was war in Europe.”
