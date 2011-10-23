Boris Johnson fails to deny millions will be forced into isolation after Covid reopening

Prime minister Boris Johnson has failed to deny that as many as 3.5m people a week will be forced into self-isolation by his decision to scrap all coronavirus restrictions on 19 July.

Mr Johnson was pressed repeatedly in the House of Commons to spell out forecasts of deaths, hospitalisations and self-isolation orders, after health secretary Sajid Javid said that Covid-19 infections were set to soar to 100,000 a day following the end of mandatory face-masks and social distancing.

Accusing the PM of a “reckless” approach which would deliver a “summer of chaos and confusion”, Sir Keir Starmer told MPs: “It won’t feel like Freedom Day for those who are having to isolate.”

In fiery exchanges, Mr Johnson was twice rebuked by Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle as he dodged the question and tried to turn the debate onto what he claimed was Labour failure to spell out its own plans.