I decide what’s relevant, says Covid inquiry chair in Boris WhatsApp row

The head of the Covid inquiry has fired back at Rishi Sunak government over its decision to take legal action to block Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp messages – insisting that only she has the power to decide what is relevant.

Baroness Hallett, chair of the inquiry, responded for the first time to the government’s High Court challenge against her demand for the former PM’s unredacted messages and notebooks.

Refusing to back down in the extraordinary row, the crossbench peer said she believed “it is for inquiry chair to decide what is relevant or potentially relevant”.

The Sunak government last week it is taking its own Covid inquiry to court so it does not have to disclose material it considers “unambiguously irrelevant” – sparking accusations of a “cowardly cover up”.

One of his own ministers has conceded the judicial review is likely to fail. And in a further layer of chaos, Mr Johnson has bypassed Mr Sunak and handed over some of the unredacted WhatsApp messages to Lady Hallett’s team.

“As has been widely reported in the media, as issue has arisen between the inquiry and the Cabinet Office as to who decides what is relevant or potentially relevant,” said Baroness Hallett at hearing on Tuesday.

She said: “I issued a notice under section 21 of the Inquiries Act 20025 – making it clear that in my view it is for inquiry chair to decide what is relevant or potentially relevant.”

On the Cabinet Office’s request for her to pull the request for Johnson material, Lady Hallet said: “I declined, and they are now challenging my decision to decline to withdraw the notice in the High Court by way of judicial review.

“With litigation pending, and as the decision maker, I can make no further comment,” she added.

The government has insisted it will comply with hand over what is relevant and potentially relevant – but has said the inquiry was asking for information deemed to be “clearly and unambiguously irrelevant”.

Covid inquiry chair Baroness Hallett insists she has to decide which WhatsApps are relevant (PA Archive)

In a Friday letter to Baroness Hallett, Mr Johnson said he would give all the material from May 2021 onward already given to the Cabinet Office to her team “in unredacted form”.

He also proposed passing on all material from his old mobile phone “directly” to the inquiry – but said government officials still had to assess the safety of the device he was forced to discard in April 2021 over a security scare.

At odds with Mr Johnson, the government is also under fire from senior Conservative MPs – who complained in the Commons on Monday about the refusal to hand over messages being based on “spurious nonsense”.

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak at odds over the WhatsApp row (PA Archive)

Veteran Tory MP Sir Edward Leigh said ministers should “let everything hang out”. He added: “Let them have what they want and let’s get to the truth.”

Ex-justice secretary Robert Buckland said the High Court was likely to rule in favour of the inquiry. “Doesn’t it beg this question, the old wartime adage: is your journey really necessary?”

Fellow Tory William Wragg, chair of the public administration committee, said it was for Lady Hallett, a retired senior judge, to “determine” what was relevant to her inquiry.

Cabinet Office minister Jeremy Quin said the judicial review was being “expedited” and that it would likely be heard “on or shortly after” 30 June.

The Cabinet Office minister hinted at possible mediation over the row – telling MPs that it would be “welcome” if the two sides could find a way of resolving the issue without going to the High Court.

Science minister George Freeman has admitted that the government will likely lose its legal challenge, but claimed it was still “a point worth testing”.

The government’s former legal chief Sir Jonathan Jones and others have also said the inquiry is likely to win the High Court case on the basis that public inquiries have wide ranging powers to demand evidence.