Boris Johnson ‘able to get away with things mere mortals can’t’, David Cameron says

Boris Johnson has been “able to get away with things that mere mortals can’t”, David Cameron has claimed, as the former Conservative leader suggested the prime minister shouldn’t “bypass the media”.

Mr Cameron stressed it was important for a leader to “engage and to answer questions”, claiming he had “never sought to avoid” doing “important” interviews on the Today programme and Sunday programmes.

Shortly after Mr Johnson’s general election victory in 2019, the government had faced accusations of using “Trumpian” tactics for a ministerial boycott of BBC Radio 4’s Today programme while a row broke out over selective briefings.

Despite No 10 press conferences becoming a key feature of the early months of the Covid crisis, in recent days the prime minister also faced criticism of failing to outline whether any further restrictions will be needed after Christmas.

Mr Johnson, however, confirmed to the country the government would not introduce any stricter measures before 25 December via an update on his official social media pages — without taking questions from the media.

The comments from Mr Cameron, who led the country between 2010 and 2016, also follow scrutiny earlier this over Mr Johnson’s contentious decision to employ “vanity photographers” to document events at Downing Street.

Reminded of his own unsuccessful attempt to have an official photographer on the public payroll, Mr Cameron told Sky News presenter Adam Boulton: “Well, Boris has always been able to get away with things that mere mortals can’t seem to.”

Appearing to take a swipe at Mr Johnson, he added: “But, look, I think you shouldn’t do this to bypass the media. You go on having… whether it is press conferences or interviews or media events — this is important,” the former prime minister said.

“And I always did. Yes, the press conferences were rather infrequent, but I never held back from going on the Today programme and coming on your show (All Out Politics). I mean, we were always available and keen to engage and to answer questions”.

No 10 has previously defended the taxpayer-funded staff, saying they “record the activity” of the prime minister and the cabinet and make the images available for editorial use — despite media companies paying their own photographers.

Questioned on whether the prime minister should always be available to the media, the former Conservative leader replied: “Yes — look, not every day because you have got a country to run.

“But I think, you know, the important interviews — whether it is the BBC Sunday morning programme or the Today programme or Sky News, TV debates — these are important, and I never sought to avoid them.