Boris Johnson not included in new round of Partygate fines, says Downing Street
Boris Johnson has not received any further fine in the latest tranche of fixed penalty notices for lockdown breaches at No 10 announced by the Metropolitan Police today, Downing Street has said.
Scotland Yard announced today that the number of fines handed out to government staff for law-breaking parties held during the Covid-19 pandemic has topped 100.
In an update on Thursday, the force said its Operation Hillman investigation into a dozen events in Downing Street and Whitehall remains ongoing.
Boris Johnson’s official spokesperson said that neither the prime minister nor cabinet secretary Simon Case was among those sanctioned in the latest round of fines, which doubled the total of 50 announced last month.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies