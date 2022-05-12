✕ Close Related video: ‘Frustrating’ lack of flexibility from EU over protocol, says Northern Ireland secretary

Threats from the UK government to override elements of the Northern Ireland Protocol “have gone down really badly” with the EU, Irish foreign affairs minister Simon Coveney has said.

Speaking during a visit to Belfast, Mr Coveney said: “We don’t believe that the way forward in terms of solving outstanding issues can be done unilaterally by either side.

He added: “The briefing that we have seen of the British media coming from foreign secretary (Liz) Truss and others has gone down really badly across the European Union who believe that the Commission has been showing a willingness to compromise, wants ongoing technical discussion to work out solutions and common ground.

“What they are hearing and seeing from London is a rejection of that approach, towards a breach of international law and setting aside elements of a treaty which the British Government was central to putting in place with the EU.

“That hasn’t gone down well and I hope that decision makers in Westminster will reflect on that.”