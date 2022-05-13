✕ Close Boris Johnson promises ‘compassion’ to get people through cost of living crisis

The government has been warned that plans to slash tens of thousands of civil service jobs could trigger a national strike.

Boris Johnson has tasked his cabinet with cutting around 90,000 civil service jobs, with the prime minister telling colleagues on Thursday that the workforce should be slashed by a fifth, as he moved to free up cash for measures to ease the cost of living crisis with possible tax cuts.

The Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union, which represents workers in the public sector, is to hold an emergency meeting next week to discuss its response.

General Secretary Mark Serwotka condemned the plans and said: “Our members will not be the scapegoats for a failing government. We have our conference in 10 days’ time: taking national strike action is very much on the table.”

He added: “Let’s be clear, this is not about efficiency. This is about the prime minister trying to create a smokescreen to detract from his utter shambles of a government.”