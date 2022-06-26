Boris Johnson news - live: ‘Delusional’ PM wants to stay in No 10 into the 2030s
The prime minister told Tory MPs plotting to oust him not to focus on the issues he has ‘stuffed up’
Boris Johnson said he was “thinking actively” about fighting the next two general elections and that he is planning to be prime minister into the 2030s.
The prime minister is under enormous pressure after a series of scandals and two damaging by-election losses, but has urged Tory MPs plotting to oust him not to focus on the issues he has “stuffed up”.
And he insisted questions over his leadership were now settled after the loss of Wakefield and former stronghold Tiverton and Honiton.
But the unrelenting criticism kept on coming from his own backbenches on Saturday night, with Damian Green, who chairs the One Nation caucus of Tory MPs, warning the Government “needs to alter both its style and content” and calling on Cabinet members with leadership hopes to show their stripes.
Former minister David Davis also lashed out at Mr Johnson’s claim the only argument of “substance” for a change of direction he had heard from his critics was for the UK to return to the EU single market, arguing this is “plainly not true of me, or many others”.
Brandon Lewis praises PM’s ‘zest’
Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis has come out in support of the beleagured prime minister.
He told Trevor Phillips on Ridge on Sunday that Boris Johnson has “proven that time and again, when you’ve written him off”.
Mr Lewis added that the prime minister had a real “zest” for the job and had long term plans to make the country better
Government ‘misleading’ over role in rail strikes, suggests legal advice
The government is being accused of “misleading” the public by insisting it does not have a role in negotiations to resolve the bitter rail dispute.
The TUC said an independent legal opinion undermined the government’s claims that the dispute is just between the train operators and unions.
The union organisation said the legal opinion it has received clarifies that the contracts between rail operators and Government allow the Government to apply financial sanctions if operators do not follow its directions in the current dispute.
The legal opinion, commissioned by the TUC from Michael Ford QC of Old Square Chambers, advises that Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has “very extensive powers” over what can be agreed between rail operators and unions, and “very significant contractual power” to direct how industrial disputes are handled, the TUC said.
Rail operators are not free to agree terms and conditions with their employees without the involvement of the Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps, according to the advice.
The legal advice given to the TUC added that before discussing any changes to pay, terms and conditions, redundancies, or restructuring with rail unions, rail operators must agree a mandate with the Transport Secretary.
However, the Department for Transport said it was “misleading “ to say Mr Shapps should get involved in the talks.
TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady said: “The Prime Minister and his Transport Secretary have misled the public.
“When they said the Government has no role in handling this dispute, that’s not true. When they said negotiations are just for the employers and the unions, that’s not right.
“We always believed that Conservative ministers had the power to pull the train companies’ strings, behind the scenes, and this legal opinion on rail contracts confirms it.”
UK and allies to ban Russian gold in order to ‘strike at the heart of Putin’s war machine’
The UK, US, Canada and Japan will ban imports of Russian gold in the latest stage of the effort to cripple Russia’s economy in response to the war in Ukraine.
Gold exports were worth £12.6 billion to Russia in 2021 and its importance has increased since Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine as oligarchs have rushed to buy bullion to avoid the impact of sanctions, Downing Street said.
Officials believe that because London is a major gold-trading hub, UK sanctions will have a huge impact on Mr Putin’s ability to raise funds to finance his war effort.
Boris Johnson confirmed the move as he arrived at the G7 summit in Bavaria, Germany.
He said: “The measures we have announced today will directly hit Russian oligarchs and strike at the heart of Putin’s war machine.
“Putin is squandering his dwindling resources on this pointless and barbaric war. He is bankrolling his ego at the expense of both the Ukrainian and Russian people.
“We need to starve the Putin regime of its funding. The UK and our allies are doing just that.”
Legislation to implement the ban will be introduced in Parliament in the coming weeks. The prohibition will apply to newly mined or refined gold.
Boris Johnson rules out ‘psychological transformation’ to change his character
Johnson’s 2030 ambition branded ‘delusional’
Backlash to Boris Johnson ambitions to stay in power for another decade has been swift.
One unnamed ex-cabinet minister told The Observer the Prime Minister was “completely delusional”, while a Red Wall MP told the newspaper he was “showing increasing signs of a bunker mentality, and that never ends well.”
It comes after a defiant interview with the Prime Minister on Saturday, in which he said criticism from rebels ‘didn’t matter’ and he had no plans to change.
Boris Johnson aiming to stay in Downing Street until 2030s
Boris Johnson has said he is planning to be prime minister into the 2030s despite Conservative critics plotting to oust him after voters rejected the Tories in a double by-election defeat.
Mr Johnson insisted he was “thinking actively” about fighting the next two general elections to become the longest-serving post-war leader.
He urged Tory MPs plotting to oust him not to focus on the issues he has “stuffed up” after his authority was further diminished by a Cabinet resignation.
Mr Johnson earlier insisted the “endless churn” of allegations was “driving people nuts”, as he pushed on with his Rwanda trip despite suggestions further ministerial resignations could follow.
Oliver Dowden resigned as Tory party co-chairman, saying he and Conservative supporters were “distressed and disappointed by recent events” and telling the Prime Minister that “someone must take responsibility”.
But Mr Johnson set his sights on being in office in the “mid 2030s”, in a run that would see him outlast Margaret Thatcher’s reign.
Asked by journalists at the British high commissioner’s residence in Kigali if he would lead his party into the next election, he said: “Will I win? Yes.”
In a buoyant mood, the Prime Minister added: “At the moment I’m actively thinking about the third term and what could happen then, but I will review that when I get to it.”
Labour, meanwhile, challenged the Tories to call an early election, with leader Sir Keir Starmer telling Mr Johnson: “Bring it on.”
Good morning
Hello and welcome to Sunday’s politics blog bringing you the latest news and analysis from the heart of Westminster.
