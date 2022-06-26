✕ Close Boris Johnson rules out ‘psychological transformation’ to change his character

Boris Johnson said he was “thinking actively” about fighting the next two general elections and that he is planning to be prime minister into the 2030s.

The prime minister is under enormous pressure after a series of scandals and two damaging by-election losses, but has urged Tory MPs plotting to oust him not to focus on the issues he has “stuffed up”.

And he insisted questions over his leadership were now settled after the loss of Wakefield and former stronghold Tiverton and Honiton.

But the unrelenting criticism kept on coming from his own backbenches on Saturday night, with Damian Green, who chairs the One Nation caucus of Tory MPs, warning the Government “needs to alter both its style and content” and calling on Cabinet members with leadership hopes to show their stripes.

Former minister David Davis also lashed out at Mr Johnson’s claim the only argument of “substance” for a change of direction he had heard from his critics was for the UK to return to the EU single market, arguing this is “plainly not true of me, or many others”.