Boris Johnson facing court judgement over unpaid debt

Boris Johnson is facing a court judgement over an unpaid debt of £535, it has been revealed.

Listings of county court judgements for last October include a finding against “Boris Johnson, 10 Downing Street”.

The record, uncovered by Private Eye magazine and seen by The Independent, showed that the debt is still “unsatisfied” more than six months later.

No details of the nature of the unpaid debt or the identity of the creditor were revealed.

But it is normally the case that wrangles over unpaid debts do not reach the county court until considerable effort has been made to secure payment.

The debt was incurred on 26 October, around the time that news surfaced of Mr Johnson’s problems funding the refurbishment of his 11 Downing Street flat, at an estimated cost of £200,000.

There was no immediate response from No 10 to news of the PM’s debt.