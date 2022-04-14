✕ Close Partygate: Boris Johnson claims 'it did not occur' to him that he was breaking rules#

Boris Johnson faces three more police fines for breaching lockdown at parties in Downing Street, according to reports.

Police are set to punish the prime minister for attending a leaving party for his former director of communications, Lee Cain, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The event on 13 November “is considered to be the most serious breach of the coronavirus regulations among the events that the prime minister attended,” an unnamed source told the newspaper.

Insiders believe Mr Johnson is set to receive at least four fines in total, The Daily Mirror and The Guardian each reported.

However, amidst the mounting public backlash, Mr Johnson will on Thursday try to switch attention to the issue of illegal immigration as the government sends asylum seekers arriving in the UK to Rwanda under multi-million pound agreement set to be announced.

It is understood that the UK will pay the Rwandan government an initial cost of £120m under the deal that will see migrants are “offshored” away to the landlocked African country while they await the asylum decision from the UK Home Office.

“Our compassion may be infinite but our capacity to help people is not,” the PM is expected to say.