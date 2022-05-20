Boris Johnson news - live: Fury among No 10 staff as PM escapes fresh Partygate fines
Police said a total of 126 fines were issued to 83 people over events
Downing Street staff who received fines for attending the same lockdown parties as Boris Johnson have reacted with fury after the prime minister escaped further sanctions on Thursday.
A leading expert on Covid laws has also questioned the “inconsistency” of the Metropolitan Police fines on learning that while some junior staff have amassed as many as five fines, the PM and other senior figures avoided fresh action – despite insider accounts that they had attended the same events.
The full findings of Sue Gray, the senior civil servant carrying out a wider report into the scandal, are now expected as soon as next week.
Police said a total of 126 fines were issued to 83 people over events, spanning eight dates between May 2020 and April 2021.
Describing the outcome of the Partygate inquiry as a “bit odd”, barrister Adam Wagner said it appeared that Mr Johnson had avoided fines despite attending illegal leaving drink events.
Johnson overhauls No 10 as he awaits Sue Gray report
The prime minister has overhauled his Downing Street operations following the conclusion of Metropolitan Police inquiry into lockdown-busting parties.
Boris Johnson’s bid to restore order at No 10 saw the government announce changes that will “enhance the support that is offered to the prime minister and to the cabinet”.
The shake-up will involve creating a streamlined team of officials working for the prime minister under the leadership of his permanent secretary.
A UK government spokesman said: “As we set out earlier in the year, steps are being taken to further strengthen the operation of both No 10 and the Cabinet Office so they are best placed to deliver for the public now and in the future.
“Work to deliver these plans is ongoing.”
It comes ahead of the publication of Sue Gray’s separate report into Covid lockdown gatherings, expected next week.
Read the details here:
Boris Johnson overhauls No 10 as he awaits Sue Gray parties report
The Prime Minister was accused of ‘losing control’ of Downing Street after 126 fines were handed out by police investigating ‘partygate’.
‘US won’t agree to UK trade deal if Johnson discards protocol’
The US Congress will not agree to a free trade deal with the UK if Boris Johnson plunges ahead with a plan to “discard” the Northern Ireland protocol, Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said.
The leader of the US House of Representatives said it was “deeply concerning” the British government was planning to unilaterally end protocol checks previously agreed with the EU.
Ms Pelosi said she had previously told Mr Johnson and foreign secretary Liz Truss that if they choose to “undermine” the Good Friday Agreement, then Congress “cannot and will not support a bilateral free trade agreement with the UK”.
You can find the details in this report by Adam Forrest:
No US-UK trade deal if Boris Johnson ‘discards’ protocol, says Pelosi
No 10’s unilateral plan for Northern Ireland ‘deeply concerning’, says House Speaker
Legal expert questions ‘odd’ fines for junior No 10
A leading expert on Covid laws has questioned the “inconsistency” of the Metropolitan Police fines handed out to Downing Street staff while Boris Johnson escaped further punishment.
Describing the outcome of the Partygate inquiry as a “bit odd”, barrister Adam Wagner said it appeared that Mr Johnson had avoided fines despite attending illegal leaving drink events.
“I would be pretty peeved if I was an official who got an FPN for participating in what the Met clearly deemed to be an illegal gathering … but others who participated didn’t,” the expert tweeted.
My colleague Adam Forrest has the details:
Legal expert questions ‘odd’ inconsistency of fines as Boris Johnson escapes
Staff entitled to feel ‘pretty peeved’ at inconsistency, says Adam Wagner
Downing Street staff furious as Johnson escapes Partygate fines
Downing Street staff who received fines for attending the same lockdown parties as Boris Johnson have reacted with fury after the prime minister escaped further sanctions on Thursday.
“It’s a joke,” one No 10 source told The Independent. “He told people to ‘let their hair down’ and enjoy their drinks which they’d earned for ‘beating back the virus’.”
They said the prime minister had participated in socialising with officials and advisers in a manner that had been regarded as an endorsement of partying after work.
“He’s a man of little or no integrity,” they added, referring to his handling of the Partygate affair.
Read the details in this joint report by Anna Isaac, Adam Forrest and Lizzie Dearden:
Fury among Downing Street staff as PM escapes further Partygate fines
Sue Gray’s long-awaited report expected as soon as next week
Welcome to The Independent’s live blog on UK politics for Friday, 20 May 2022.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies