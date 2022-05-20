✕ Close Partygate: Johnson faces no further action as police investigation concludes

Downing Street staff who received fines for attending the same lockdown parties as Boris Johnson have reacted with fury after the prime minister escaped further sanctions on Thursday.

A leading expert on Covid laws has also questioned the “inconsistency” of the Metropolitan Police fines on learning that while some junior staff have amassed as many as five fines, the PM and other senior figures avoided fresh action – despite insider accounts that they had attended the same events.

The full findings of Sue Gray, the senior civil servant carrying out a wider report into the scandal, are now expected as soon as next week.

Police said a total of 126 fines were issued to 83 people over events, spanning eight dates between May 2020 and April 2021.

Describing the outcome of the Partygate inquiry as a “bit odd”, barrister Adam Wagner said it appeared that Mr Johnson had avoided fines despite attending illegal leaving drink events.