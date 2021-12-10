Watchdog restarts probe into Boris Johnson’s lavish flat refurb, No 10 reveals

‘We are liaising with Lord Geidt to answer any further questions he may have’

Rob Merrick
Deputy Political Editor
Friday 10 December 2021
Boris Johnson’s ethics adviser has restarted an investigation into his lavish flat refurbishment and will be given any information he demands, No 10 says.

Christopher Geidt contacted Downing Street after an Electoral Commission report appeared to show the prime minister “misled” the adviser’s own inquiry that cleared him of wrongdoing.

“We are liaising with Lord Geidt to answer any further questions he may have,“ Mr Johnson’s spokesman said.

The adviser “at all times has the ability to access information he needs to make decisions to come to a conclusion,” he added.

The move comes after a former head of committee on standards in public life joined opposition parties in demanding fresh probes into the prime minister’s conduct over the £112,000 refit.

The Commission’s report revealed Mr Johnson personally asked for more funds for the redecorations, despite claiming – three months later – that he knew nothing about donors funding the work.

Lord Geidt’s report, in May, found the prime minister had acted “unwisely” in failing to ask proper questions, but ruled had been no breach of the ministerial code.

Meanwhile, the Information Commissioner said the body is investigating why the Cabinet Office claimed WhatsApp messages at the centre of the controversy did not exist.

A Freedom of Information request was denied – yet the Commission report revealed the messages were sent by Mr Johnson to Tory donor Lord Brownlow, who helped fund the refurbishment.

It is unclear whether Lord Geidt saw the WhatsApp messages when he concluded there was “no evidence” the prime minister was told Lord Brownlow had paid the bills.

However, The Independent understands the adviser has sought clarification about information he had already received – rather than seeking any new documentation.

There is confidence in Downing Street that they will be able to satisfy the adviser that he was not misled and that he could announce that as early as today.

The spokesman said: “I’m not getting into what evidence Lord Geidt specifically has access to,” – while insisting he can see “all relevant information he needs”.

He declined to say whether or not Mr Johnson spoke with the adviser directly about his concerns, or whether he had asked him not to resign.

The Commission report revealed that – in November 2020 – he “messaged Lord Brownlow via WhatsApp” to ask him to “authorise” further redecorations.

Furthermore, in early December, “Lord Brownlow confirmed to the prime minister that he had approved further works”, the watchdog stated.

No 10 has denied Mr Johnson lied to Lord Geidt – arguing he had known only that Lord Brownlow was handling the funding, not that he was the source of the money.

He had contacted him, in November 2020, because he was the administrator of a blind trust to fund the works – despite the Commission report stating “the trust had not been formed”.

