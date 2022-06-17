Boris Johnson’s former ethics adviser - ‘I quit because of PM’s readiness to break law’
Boris Johnson’s former ethics adviser Christopher Geidt has said his resignation was prompted by the prime minister’s willingness deliberately to breach international law.
In a second letter to explain his shock decision to quit on Wednesday, Lord Geidt said that the details of the row over steel tariffs which finally provoked his departure were a “distraction” from his real motivation.
Approvingly quoting former cabinet secretary Lord Butler’s judgement that “this isn’t about steel”, he said that he walked out because he was unready to endorse the government’s openness to breaking its international obligations.
