MPs to vote on whether Boris Johnson ‘committed contempt’ over Partygate

MPs will vote into whether Boris Johnson “committed contempt” by misleading parliament about the lockdown-busting parties in No 10.

The Commons Speaker announced he has agreed to stage the vote – on Thursday – ahead of the prime minister making a statement about the fine he received for breaking the law.

The privileges committee would probably investigate whether Mr Johnson deliberately misled parliament when he wrongly claimed no Covid rules were broken, which should require his resignation if proven.

Although Tory MPs will almost certainly defeat the censure vote, it would embarrass them by forcing them to block the move, opposition parties believe.

It is accepted that Mr Johnson made statements that were untrue when, last year, he repeatedly denied that any Covid laws were broken.

He is expected to argue that he was saying “what he believed to be the truth” at the time – despite attending at least one of the parties that breached his own rules.

But Keir Starmer, who requested the debate and vote, has rubbished the claim, saying: “The prime minister makes the laws, tells the country to obey the laws, then breaks them and then – in my view – lies to parliament about it.”

Lindsay Hoyle, the Speaker, did not confirm the privileges committee would investigate the controversy, leaving open the possibility that Thursday’s vote could simply be on whether Mr Johnson is in contempt of parliament.

He told MPs it is not his job to “police the ministerial code”, which requires any minister who knowingly lies to parliament to resign from office

“Secondly, it is not for me to determine whether or not the prime minister has committed a contempt. My role is to decide whether there is an arguable case to be examined,” Mr Hoyle said.

“Having taken advice from the clerks of the House,” he said he had decided that the Labour leader “may table a motion for debate on Thursday”.