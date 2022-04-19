Boris Johnson news: PM to offer ‘apology’ as he faces MPs today over partygate fine

✕ Close Boris Johnson 'will have his say' on Partygate scandal, says minister

Prime minister Boris Johnson is expected to make a “full-throated apology” to MPs after he was fined by the police for attending a birthday bash in breach of his Covid rules.

He is expected to make a statement in the Commons today, as MPs return to Westminster following the Easter recess.

Last week the PM was fined by the Metropolitan Police for attending a birthday bash thrown in his honour in the Cabinet room in June 2020, while coronavirus restrictions were in place.

A Downing Street source said he will “offer a full-throated apology and recognise the strength of feeling” among MPs on partygate, but is unlikely to go into too much detail on the matter, reported The Telegraph.

His statement will come a day after a public opinion poll by JLPartners found that Mr Johnson is widely regarded as “a liar” by the British public.

The poll revealed that only 16 per cent of people used positive language to describe the prime minister, with more than 70 per cent characterising him in negative terms.