Boris Johnson news: PM to offer ‘apology’ as he faces MPs today over partygate fine
The prime minister is expected to make a statement in the Commons today
Prime minister Boris Johnson is expected to make a “full-throated apology” to MPs after he was fined by the police for attending a birthday bash in breach of his Covid rules.
He is expected to make a statement in the Commons today, as MPs return to Westminster following the Easter recess.
Last week the PM was fined by the Metropolitan Police for attending a birthday bash thrown in his honour in the Cabinet room in June 2020, while coronavirus restrictions were in place.
A Downing Street source said he will “offer a full-throated apology and recognise the strength of feeling” among MPs on partygate, but is unlikely to go into too much detail on the matter, reported The Telegraph.
His statement will come a day after a public opinion poll by JLPartners found that Mr Johnson is widely regarded as “a liar” by the British public.
The poll revealed that only 16 per cent of people used positive language to describe the prime minister, with more than 70 per cent characterising him in negative terms.
Johnson accused of ‘showing no respect for law and order’ ahead of Commons address
Boris Johnson has been accused of showing “no respect for law and order”, as he prepares to face a grilling from MPs in his first parliamentary appearance since being fined by the Metropolitan Police.
Last week fines were issued to the prime minister, his wife, Carrie, and the chancellor Rishi Sunak, for attending a birthday gathering in the Cabinet Room in June 2020.
“Every day that Boris Johnson remains tarnishes his party and the office of the prime minister,” said former Conservative MP and cabinet minister Rory Stewart urged his former colleagues to act on Monday.
Sir Keir, the Labour leader, who has put tackling crime at the centre of his campaign for the 5 May local elections, also claimed that Mr Johnson has showed “no respect for law and order”.
The Independent’s political correspondent Ashley Cowburn has more:
PM accused of ‘showing no respect for law’ as he prepares to address MPs on Partygate
Johnson will face MPs for first time since being fined by Metropolitan Police
According to reports the prime minister will however stop short of addressing allegations he instigated a separate lockdown leaving do, as he attempts to convince politicians there are bigger issues to focus on than the partygate saga.
My colleague Amy Gibbons has more:
Boris Johnson to make ‘full-throated apology’ to MPs over partygate fine
It is thought the Prime Minister will focus on the crisis in Ukraine and the Rwanda migrant deal in a speech in the Commons.
Welcome to The Independent’s live blog on everything related to politics in the UK.
