Boris Johnson was today branded a “joke” after offering an apology to the House of Commons over his Partygate fine, with a leading Tory backbencher saying he is no longer “worthy of the great office he holds”.

The prime minister’s apology was dismissed as “half-hearted” by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who repeated his call for Mr Johnson to resign after becoming the first sitting PM found to have broken the law by attending a birthday party in Downing Street at a time when social gatherings were banned.

And Conservative MP Mark Harper announced that he had submitted a letter of no confidence in Mr Johnson’s leadership, telling MPs that that the PM’s behaviour, and his failure to be “straightforward” with the public were “indefensible”. The former chief whip, who stood for the Tory leadership in 2019, told the Commons: “I no longer think he is worthy of the great office he holds”.

In his first comments to the Commons since he was issued with a £50 fixed penalty notice by police, Mr Johnson repeated the “full apology” which he first made in a broadcast interview last week.

But asked if he had deliberately misled the House by telling MPs in December that Covid rules were followed at No 10, he replied firmly: “No.” His denial is crucial, because the ministerial code makes clear that deliberately misleading the Commons is a resigning matter for members of the government.

Mr Johnson faced heckles of “resign” and “criminal” as he told MPs: “Let me ... say, not by way of mitigation or excuse, but purely because it explains my previous words in this House, that it didn’t occur to me, then or subsequently, that a gathering in the Cabinet Room just before a vital meeting on Covid strategy could amount to a breach of the rules. That was my mistake, and I apologise for it unreservedly.”

But Starmer responded “What a joke”, and told the House that the PM’s comments amounted to an “insult” to ordinary Britons who made sacrifices in order to follow the rules which he set in order to slow the spread of coronavirus. He cited the case of a man called John Robinson, who was unable to visit his wife in hospital as she was dying from Covid because he was observing the rules which Mr Johnson had “blithely, repeatedly and deliberately ignored”.

Sir Keir said that Mr Johnson’s attempts to evade full responsibility and to sacrifice others to save his own career was part of a pattern of behaviour.

“As ever with this prime minister, those close to him find themselves ruined and the institutions he vows to protect damaged,” said the Labour leader

“Good ministers forced to walk away from public service. The chancellor’s career up in flames. And the leader of the Scottish Conservatives rendered pathetic.

“This isn’t some fixable glitch in the system. It’s what he does. It’s who he is.

“He knows he is dishonest and incapable of changing, so he drags everybody else down with him.”

The Labour leader called on Tory MPs to “bring an end to this shameful chapter”, adding: “I urge them again – don’t follow in the slipstream of this out-of-control, out-of-touch prime minister.

“Put their conscience first, put their country first, put John Robinson first and remove the prime minister from office.

“Bring decency, honesty and integrity back into our politics. And stop the denigration of everything that this country stands for.”

The SNP’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford said Mr Johnson was only saying sorry “because he’s been caught”, adding: “The public have already made up their minds. The public knows the difference between the truth and lying.”Mr Blackford added: “The real question is for Tory backbenchers – will they finally grow a spine and remove this person from office?”

Mr Johnson told MPs that he had come to the Commons at the earliest opportunity to “repeat my whole-hearted apology”.

“As soon as I received the notice, I acknowledged the hurt and the anger and I said that people had the right to expect better of their prime minister,” he said. “I repeat that in the Commons again now.”

Amid speculation that the PM could face further fines for three or more other events at No 10, he added: “I respect the outcome of the police investigation, which is still under way, and I can only say that I will respect their decision-making and always take the appropriate steps.”

Mr Johnson repeatedly said that he wanted to move on from the Partygate issue and “get on with the job of the government in taking this country forward” by focusing on the war in Ukraine and the cost-of-living crisis.

But Sir Keir said that the PM was trying to distract from his misdemeanours.

“What a joke,” said the Labour leader. “ven now as the latest mealy-mouthed apology stumbles out of one side of his mouth, a new set of deflections and distortions pour from the other.

“But the damage is already done. The public have made up their mind. They don’t believe a word the prime minister says. They know what he is.”

Starmer angrily dismissed the argument of cabinet minister Brandon Lewis in broadcast interviews this morning that Mr Johnson’s fixed penalty notice was comparable to speeding tickets received by politicians in previous years.

“Don’t insult the public with this nonsense,” said the Labour leader.

In an apparent reference to former cabinet minister Chris Huhne, who was jailed after lying to avoid a speeding fine, the former director of public prosecutions told MPs; ”As it happens, the last minister who got a speeding ticket and then lied about it ended up in prison. And I know because I prosecuted him.”