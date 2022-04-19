Despite his Partygate ‘apology’, the matter is far from over for Boris Johnson

Editorial: There will be more fixed penalty notices – and the speculation is that more of the tickets will have the prime minister's name on them

Tuesday 19 April 2022 21:30
(Dave Brown)

It was a meagre “apology”. For all manner of reasons, often diametrically opposed, many would wish that Partygate – the covert breach of public health regulations by the prime minister and others – could be brought to an appropriate end.

For the prime minister it would be a welcome relief from accusations – from the police, no less – that he has been breaking his own laws. For the opposition, and no doubt the very many people offended by his shameful behaviour, the saga would be over (though not the grief for families and victims) when Boris Johnson ends his unhappy tenure at No 10.

Sadly, the prime minister’s brief and cursory statement to the Commons will not allow him, or anyone else, to “move on”, as that slightly distasteful phrase goes. It is not over. Far from it.

