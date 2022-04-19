It was a meagre “apology”. For all manner of reasons, often diametrically opposed, many would wish that Partygate – the covert breach of public health regulations by the prime minister and others – could be brought to an appropriate end.

For the prime minister it would be a welcome relief from accusations – from the police, no less – that he has been breaking his own laws. For the opposition, and no doubt the very many people offended by his shameful behaviour, the saga would be over (though not the grief for families and victims) when Boris Johnson ends his unhappy tenure at No 10.

Sadly, the prime minister’s brief and cursory statement to the Commons will not allow him, or anyone else, to “move on”, as that slightly distasteful phrase goes. It is not over. Far from it.