Senior Conservative MP Mark Harper has called for Boris Johnson to step down over his conduct during the Partygate scandal – saying the prime minister was “no longer worthy” of the office.

The former minister revealed that he had sent a letter of no-confidence to the 1922 Committee chair Sir Graham Brady shortly after Mr Johnson apologised “unreservedly” in the Commons.

Mr Harper, who leads the Covid Recovery Group, told MPs: “I’m very sorry to have to say this, but I no longer think he is worthy of the great office that he holds.”

The senior figure added: “We have a PM who broke the rules that he told the public to follow, hasn’t been straightforward about it – and is now going to ask the decent men and women on these benches to defend the indefensible.”

In his letter to the 1922 Committee chair, Mr Harper suggested Mr Johnson may have broken the ministerial code – saying it was “difficult to avoid the conclusion that the prime minister has misled parliament”.

In his first comments to the Commons since he was issued with a £50 fine by the Metropolitan Police, Mr Johnson repeated the “full apology” he first made in a broadcast interview last week.

But asked if he had deliberately misled the House by telling MPs in December that Covid rules were followed at Downing Street, he replied: “No.”

The apology was dismissed as “half-hearted” by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer – who repeated his call for Mr Johnson to resign after becoming the first sitting PM found to have broken the law.

The Labour leader called on Tory MPs to “bring an end to this shameful chapter”, adding: “I urge them again – don’t follow in the slipstream of this out of control, out of touch prime minister.”

However, several Tory MPs came to Mr Johnson’s defence. Robert Halfon, chair of the education select committee, thanked the PM for his apology and said it would “mean something to my constituents”.

Sir Geoffrey Clifton Brown, treasurer of the 1922 committee, praised the “fulsome apology” and said the prime minister was “taking a lead in Ukraine”.

Mr Harper’s fellow lockdown sceptic Steve Baker said: “My right honourable friend could not have made a more humble apology.”

But the senior Tory backbencher added: “What assurance can he give us that nothing of this kind will ever happen again?”

Tory MP David Simmonds also challenged Mr Johnson, saying he understood public anger over parties. “I have to ask … what steps he had in mind to restore the moral authority of this government?”

Mr Johnson replied that he was “heartily sorry”, before saying he had “taken steps to change the way we do things in No 10”.