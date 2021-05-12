Boris Johnson urges Israel and Palestinians to ‘step back from brink’ as tensions rise

Boris Johnson has urged Israel and the Palestinians to “step back from the brink” and for both sides to show restraint, amid rising tensions and violence.

"The UK is deeply concerned by the growing violence and civilian casualties and we want to see an urgent de-escalation of tensions," Mr Johnson said in a short statement posted on social media on Wednesday morning.

Renewed clashes began on Friday when more than 200 Palestinians and 17 Israeli police officers were hurt in Jerusalem.

Thousands of worshippers had gathered at the city's al-Aqsa mosque for their weekly Friday prayers and were attacked by police with rubber bullets and stun grenades.

The show of force by Israeli authorities was in response to Ramadan protests over police restrictions in the Old City and the threatened eviction of dozens of Palestinians from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood.

The violence quickly escalated, with Hamas militants firing rockets into Israeli territory and Israel responding with airstrikes.

43 people, including 13 children, have been killed by Israeli airstrikes, while Hamas rockets have killed five .

