Boris Johnson urges Israel and Palestinians to ‘step back from brink’ as tensions rise
Jon Stone
Wednesday 12 May 2021 09:41 comments
Policy Correspondent@joncstone
Boris Johnson has urged Israel and the Palestinians to “step back from the brink” and for both sides to show restraint, amid rising tensions and violence.
"The UK is deeply concerned by the growing violence and civilian casualties and we want to see an urgent de-escalation of tensions," Mr Johnson said in a short statement posted on social media on Wednesday morning.
More follows...
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies