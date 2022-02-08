Boris Johnson news – live: Starmer mob ‘not provoked’ by PM’s Savile remark as No 10 refuses to apologise
Crowd shout ‘traitor’ at Labour leader one week after prime minister’s remarks in Commons
Boris Johnson has resisted mounting calls from MPs within his own party to apologise for the Jimmy Savile smear made against Sir Keir Starmer, after the Labour leader was bundled into a police car for protection near Parliament on Monday.
Senior Tories, including a former Cabinet minister, have urged the prime minister to withdraw the comments and say sorry.
However, technology minister Chris Philp insisted Mr Johnson could not be held responsible for the actions of the demonstrators.
“I don’t think you can point to what the Prime Minister said as the cause of that. You certainly can’t blame him for the fact that that mob were clearly behaving in a totally unacceptable way,” he said. “You certainly can’t say that what he said in any way prompted, provoked or justified the harassment and intimidation we saw last night.”
On Monday evening Metropolitan Police officers stepped in to protect the Labour leader as a group followed him and shadow foreign secretary David Lammy near parliament.
‘Health of our democracy’ at stake, says Archbishop of Canterbury
Following the abuse aimed at Sir Keir Starmer on Monday evening, the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, tweeted that the “health of our democracy” was at stake.
John Rentoul: Johnson knew he was summoning dark forces with his Savile comment
Boris Johnson knew what he was doing when he accused Keir Starmer of failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile, writes John Rentoul.
We know this because he discussed it with his advisers and they advised him not to do it. He went ahead and did it anyway.
Yesterday’s attempt by a tiny mob to intimidate Starmer was not the direct result of the prime minister’s words, but those words added to the forces that make such ugly scenes worse.
Read his full analysis here:
Boris Johnson knew he was summoning dark forces by referring to Savile | John Rentoul
The prime minister bears some responsibility for the harassment of Keir Starmer
Chris Philp: There is ‘no way’ PM’s remarks prompted protestors to target Starmer
Burnham: ‘Leave Carrie Johnson out of it'
Labour Manchester mayor Andy Burnham has said Carrie Johnson should be left out of politics amid criticism of the prime minister’s wife for her alleged influence over decision-making in No 10.
The former culture and health secretary said: “I don't welcome some of the comment and some of the way in which she's been drawn into things. My other half has been drawn in over the years, and it is not at all pleasant.
“They don't ask for it. Some would say Carrie Johnson is close to politics, but I don't think it justifies it. Why is it that women in politics often get the biggest criticism, some of the worst abuse.
“It's not right, go after the people who are elected and the people who are making the decisions, leaves wives, husbands and other halves out of it.”
Minister doubles down on PM’s Savile comments and accuses Labour of similar behaviour
Brandon Lewis, the Northern Ireland secretary, has defended the prime minister amid criticism of his false Jimmy Savile smear.
Mr Lewis attempted to draw a comparison with Labour’s Angela Rayner, who was criticised for calling Tories “scum”, and suggested that those who linked Boris Johnson’s comment to last night’s mob were merely “giving them an excuse” to behave in that way.
He told Sky News: “We've seen over the years, and we saw just late last year when the Labour deputy leader herself used some odd language that created some issues for some of our colleagues as well...
“What the prime minister was setting out, I think his clarification was clear, I was in the chamber when he made it, I think it was very clear that when we are looking at the fact that somebody at the top of an organisation has responsibility for what happens in it, that was the point the prime minister was making. I think that is a fair and reasonable point.”
He added: “There is no excuse for people to behave the way they did last night. We shouldnt give them that excuse either.”
Where did Boris Johnson’s false claim about Keir Starmer and Jimmy Savile come from?
Where did the claim originate? The answer is complicated. The allegation has circulated online since Sir Keir entered frontline politics.
One graphic that has done the rounds on Facebook and WhatsApp dubs Sir Keir “the man who failed to prosecute Jimmy Savile in 2009 in spite of evidence, threw out the case & then earned a knighthood”. The false graphic dates from 2020 when Sir Keir became Labour leader.
Read the full report here:
Where did Boris Johnson’s false claim about Keir Starmer and Jimmy Savile come from?
What did Boris Johnson say about Jimmy Savile?
Savile slur ‘straight out of the Trumpian playbook’, says Rosena Allin-Khan
Labour MP Dr Rosena Allin-Khan said the prime minister is prepared to “smear any person or group who stands in his way and benefit only himself” following his comments about Jimmy Savile and Sir Keir Starmer.
She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “This is straight out of the Trumpian playbook and most of us have come into public life to help change lives.
“But Boris Johnson has come into public office to seize power and smear any person or group who stands in his way and benefit only himself.
“There’s no barrel that he won’t scrape.”
