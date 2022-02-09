Boris Johnson news – live: Let’s move on from Savile slur, Gove says as PM accused of ‘weaponising far-right’
Downing Street insists prime minister will not say sorry for comments he made
Levelling up secretary Michael Gove has urged people to “move on” from the row over false claims Boris Johnson made about Sir Keir Starmer’s failure to prosecute peadophile Jimmy Savile.
It comes a day after Sir Keir was rescued by police after a crowd heckled him outside parliament, including slurs about Savile and the Labour leader being a “traitor”. Asked about the situation on Tuesday, Mr Gove described it as a “uniquely sensitive issue” but said only “the sooner we move on the better.”
Earlier, Commons speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle intervened to warn Mr Johnson that his “words have consequences”, branding the remarks “inappropriate”. Senior Conservative MPs have also asked the PM to apologise, but Downing Street insisted earlier this would not happen.
Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland’s first minister, today described the abuse Sir Keir suffered as “sickening”, claiming it “is a reflection of the toxic cocktail of conspiracy theories, smears and lies that swirl around our politics now”. She added the PM had “weaponised” such issues and urged him to “fully, unreservedly and unequivocally apologise”.
‘VIP lane’ for PPE contracts bigger than government admits, says campaign group
A legal campaign group has claimed that the list of companies given “VIP” treatment for Covid contracts is even larger than Boris Johnson’s government has admitted, Adam Forrest reports.
In November, the government shared a list of 50 companies fast-tracked for contracts to supply personal protective equipment (PPE) through a “High Priority Lane”.
The so-called “VIP lane” was set up at the start of the pandemic and allowed MPs, ministers and senior government officials to pass on offers of help to a special email inbox.
The Good Law Project has said it had been leaked internal documents showing that another 18 companies – awarded almost £1bn in PPE contracts between them – were also referred to as “VIPs”.
A Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) spokesperson denied that these companies had been referred to government officials through the High Priority Lane route.
But Jolyon Maugham, director of the Good Law Project, said it was “abundantly clear” from both a DHSC document and internal emails that these companies were treated as VIPs in the process of handing out contracts.
Martin Lewis urges Kwasi Kwarteng to apologise over fraud comments made in defence of PM
Martin Lewis has accused Kwasi Kwarteng of “denigrating the experience of fraud victims” with his “outrageous” defence of Boris Johnson’s false claim that crime had fallen under his leadership.
Amid the fallout from Sue Gray’s Partygate update, the PM told the Commons that crime had fallen by 14 per cent – a claim denounced as “misleading” by the head of the UK Statistics Authority watchdog.
Mr Johnson’s claim is only true when excluding fraud and computer misuse – with overall crime having actually risen by 14 per cent, according to the latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) data.
The business secretary suggested on Sunday that Mr Johnson had only been referring to crime which “people experience in their-day-to-day lives” – comments for which the MoneySavingExpert website founder urged him to apologise “if he has any shred of decency in him”.
Rees-Mogg secures £37,000 payrise in reshuffle – report
This is an interesting nugget of information, again from the i’s Paul Waugh, about former Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg’s financial reward for his loyalty.
In today’s mini-reshuffle, Mr Rees-Mogg left his post in the Commons for a newly-created role: minister for Brexit opportunities and government efficiency.
Turns out that move has a payrise of more than £37,000.
Labour’s Angela Rayner reacted to the news by highlighting there were “no pay rises for the working public [but a] tidy sum for sycophantically loyal politicians”.
“Nice priorities you got there Boris,” the party’s deputy leader said in a tweet.
Earlier today, Sir Keir Starmer posted a video to Twitter, promising voters a government “bound by security, prosperity and respect”.
The Labour leader’s assurances came the day after he was harangued by angry mobsters outside parliament, many shouting abuse at him including Jimmy Savile slurs.
It came after Boris Johnson used a Commons debate about the Partygate scandal to falsely accuse Sir Keir of failing to prosecute Savile while he was the director of public prosecutions.
Mr Johnson has been urged to apologise by various political figures, including a number of his own MPs, but Downing Street has repeatedly insisted this will not happen.
Anger over PM’s reshuffle as ex-chief whip gets promotion in Islamophobia row
Boris Johnson has been accused of having “complete disregard for standards in politics” after using a reshuffle to promote chief whip Mark Spencer, who has been accused of “blackmail” against MPs and is currently under investigation for alleged Islamophobia.
In a shake-up of his top team, designed to help him draw a line under the Partygate scandal, the prime minister made Mr Spencer leader of the Commons, a role in which he must act as custodian of the Westminster complaints system as well as upholding the rights and interests of backbench MPs.
But Mr Spencer is the subject of an official investigation into claims, which he denies, that he told Tory MP Nusrat Ghani she was being demoted from a ministerial position because her “Muslimness” made others uncomfortable.
Reshuffle news: Chris Pincher returns as deputy chief whip
On that note, Downing Street in the last hour announced that Chris Pincher has been given the role of deputy chief whip in the current reshuffle.
The Conservative MP for Tamworth was moved from his previous position as a minister in the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities in the process.
Mr Pincher previously held the position during Theresa May’s time as prime minister.
